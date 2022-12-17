A friend who died too early said it well: I could have done so much more useful. And that was true, because he was an engineer. At Volkswagen there are probably also such gifted boys and girls who wanted to contribute something. That was possible. A neat Polo for young couples with good prospects, a nice Passat for the whole family. In this way, the German tinkerer made a satisfied anonymous contribution to one useful means of transport after another. Until one day the CEO decided to have a convertible made of the T-Roc.

How? The T-Roc is a tall, plump car, a crossover. At Land Rover they have beheaded an Evoque before, but it could shine on the Zuidas, which VWs are not allowed to do. A convertible is also low, preferably smooth and likes to be attractive with the mundane touch that Volkswagen never mastered – see the failed Eos.

On the other hand: what would it be. The engine is an afterthought, you can’t hear it with the hood down anyway, so that may well be such a good three or four-cylinder from the regular T-Roc. Beauty is also not mandatory. The first Golf Cabriolets were not models of elegance with their plump roof bars and flabby bodies. A T-Roc with a fabric soft top fits perfectly into the open Beetle tradition of the folk convertible.

In the sum of its features, it remained a defendable Volkswagen. It’s not outrageously expensive, it’s not decadent. Four, with some pushing even five people fit in it. The Passat family can leisurely relax in the well-deserved second car on the free Saturday.

It’s amazing how they managed to turn it into a Volkswagen. Inside, from the dashboard to the seats, everything is black. That’s how Germans are, with their two Goethean souls in one breast. The T-Roc pays in monk’s habit for the self-indulgence that spawned him. The classic VW convertible was like a handbag with a jute lining. At best, you found a cozy window inside, but it really couldn’t get any nicer.

The engineers have worked hard on its utility value. According to the on-board computer, I consumed 1 in 18 after 457 kilometers at an average speed of 77 per hour. This brings the range of the T-Roc to more than 800 kilometers. On the highway I drive with the hood closed so as not to burn alive in sunny weather, but open it is hardly less economical. Good looking.

Scary touch key

The source of irritation remains the operation. Constantly I seem to have turned things on or off unintentionally. Suddenly it gets warmer in the car. Hey, the automatic temperature control is off. Then again the cruise control spontaneously dives from 110 to 100. Or the on-board computer is in a menu that has never been checked. Did I accidentally touch something? Is the software lost? Probably the first. The problem with the T-Roc is the touch sensitivity of the controls. You only have to slide your left thumb over the button field on the steering wheel or accidentally touch one of those scary touch buttons on the dashboard when putting the phone away, or it’s bumblebee again. Sometimes it’s just misunderstood German logic. When the convertible top is opened, the climate control is automatically switched off, okay. But after folding down, the side windows should go up and the one on the right gets stuck halfway. Only after some insistence does he recover. The navigation is slow and faltering. Furthermore, the on-board computer continuously warns incorrectly about a flat tire, and I can only reassure the software by confirming again and again in the touchscreen menu that I agree with the current tire pressure. The responsible engineer who hears this complaint will think with tears in his eyes: well, I could have done so much useful, but the boss made me go with the times if necessary.

Doesn’t matter, I’m happy, I drive open. I see the Danish coast under saturated blue late summer skies, I smell life before we lose it to autumn or Putin. That remains unique to convertibles: the car does not matter. If only there is light. So if it has to be a new one, feel free to take this one. They’re Germans, they’ll fix it. They call that Wiedergutmachung there and it always works. The heating too, so it is hardy. Blissful end!

Volkswagen T-Roc Convertible 1.5 TSI R-Line

engine four-cylinder petrol, turbo, 1,498 cc Assets 150 hp at 5,000 rpm Couple 250 Nm at 1,500 rpm Drive in front of Transmission 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission Top speed 205 km/h Acceleration 0 – 100 9.6 seconds Consumption average 6.5 l/100 km (factory specification) CO 2 emissions 149g/km Energy label C From price 41,290 euros Price test car 52,790 euros