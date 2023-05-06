A new record for the Nissan Skyline R34, someone bought this copy for 1.3 million dollars.

Inflation is noticeable in everything, but Japanese cars in the 1990s have had inflation going strong for years. Cars like the Toyota Supra, Mazda RX-7 and Nissan Skyline GT-R have been on the rise for years. Where the strength of these cars was precisely that they could make a cheaper fist against European or American sports cars, you now have to pay a lot for a copy. Most Japanese therefore have specific models that are particularly rare (read: particularly expensive).

Skyline R34

At least with the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) you had plenty to choose from. The standard recipe with its 280 hp RB26DETT engine is already becoming scarce and expensive. Most of the special versions are no longer available cheaply. Proof of this is a Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Nür that was sold in 2021 for a record-breaking 409,000 euros. A rare version, with almost no kilometers on the clock and in the most original condition possible. That is more or less the checklist for a very expensive R34.

New record

Well, that record has been broken. And good too. We’ve actually already mentioned the amount, so let’s start with that: the new record for Nissan Skyline GT-R prices is $1,357,000. The copy is also not necessarily fodder for groundbreaking prices. In fact, it is not a special edition, it has some kilometers on it and it is even far from original! The latter is precisely what should justify the price.

Paul Walker

The most expensive Nissan Skyline GT-R in the world, in its most famous color Bayside Blue, is built the way Paul Walker wanted it. The actor who played Brian O’Connor in everyone’s favorite car movie series Fast & Furious drove this R34 in Fast & Furious 4. Several R34’s were used, but only one was a ‘real’ (the others were stunt cars).

And so you can do the “Fast & Furious tax” times 100, because Paul Walker did not let the modifications to this Nissan R34 happen overnight. The car was completely stripped of stickers and badges, only the ‘GT-R’ badges were allowed to remain. For $ 8,500, a special monitor has also been added to the interior, which was used in the film for all kinds of information during racing.

Walker also had his say on the performance modifications to this Nissan Skyline GT-R. The list contains according to the auction:

Turbonetics intercooler

Nismo springs

roll cage

ARC strut brace

Volk Racing RE30 rims

Rotora brake upgrade with six (front) and four (rear) pistons

Nismo Version II bumper and side skirts

East Bear bonnet

Rear seat removed

Momo sports steering wheel

V Spec pedals

Head up display monitor

LCD display with real-time counters

Sony head unit (screen)

OMP sports seats (which are still in the Paul Walker driving position!)

Nismo NE-1 exhaust

Boost pressure increased to achieve 550 hp

Definitely not original. Anyway, you can more or less directly point to Paul Walker as the one who made this car so immortal to the fans, so a car built to his ideal has to score.

loophole

What doesn’t make the story behind this Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R any easier is how it ended up in the United States. Americans have been looking at the rest of the world with envy for almost 24 years because the R34 GT-R is forbidden fruit for them. The car was never delivered to the US and gray can only be imported if it is 25 years or older (unless you have a huge amount of time and money to spare for type-approval hassle). Still, this R34 has had a “valid” US title for a while.

Firm Kaizo Industries found a loophole in the law. Import laws in the US are a bit more lenient when it comes to kit cars. Kaizo brought the R34 to the US as a chassis with a coach and shipped the RB26DETT engine separately. Because the car was technically built in the US as a full car, they could get a kit car status for it. Kaizo was able to use this method a handful of times before the US Department of Transportation put a stop to it.

Unfortunately, that also started a kind of witch hunt for the Skylines who came to the US through this loophole. This R34 was tracked down and confiscated after shooting the next Fast & Furious movie Fast Five and in 2012, exporting to Europe was the only way to avoid sending the car directly to the shredder.

It is therefore in Europe where this Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 was offered. The buyer can’t get the car back in the US in a heartbeat, unless he either waits another two years or can get a ‘show and display’ title (then you can drive it very limited as a museum piece). We don’t know who ultimately bought the car or what nationality they have, so whether that is relevant remains to be seen.

Heavily modified, (well) used, not a special edition and a very tumultuous past in terms of loopholes. And yet the Paul Walker status of this Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 is enough to make it worth $ 1,357,000 (1,210,444 euros) to the highest bidder. Officially, we no longer have to wonder whether the Fast & Furious tax is fact or fiction. (through Bonhams)

