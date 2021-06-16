Disney villains, Maleficent Y Cruella de Vil they already had the opportunity to tell their story from their perspective. Above all Cruella is being a hit with fans so the question of who should be the next villain to receive his film has begun to circulate.

Although it is not an official Disney thing, the actress Emma Stone already put the spotlight on the character. In an interview with the magazine Variety, Stone said he would love to Ursula, the sorceress of the sea and villain of ‘The little Mermaid‘, be the next to get your own movie.

A Ursula movie doesn’t sound so bad

About the interest of Stone for this character, the actress said: ‘It is an octopus and we could see the world in which it lives, how to meet its parents and know what happened there. We have never seen a non-human villain from Disney explore yourself that way‘

We can see what Stone is referring to and the funny thing is that apparently not only is she interested in seeing Ursula with other eyes. In fact there is a thread on Twitter where a user explains his reasons why he believes that the villain is actually an intelligent woman and an example to follow. Some of his points are very persuasive.

The user begins by saying that Ursula He has his own house where he lives with his pets and he also does it under his own rules, he is not at the mercy of the king Triton. In addition to doing her business by contract, she is an intelligent woman, and she did not cheat on her ‘clients’, they are the ones who get in trouble.

Although it sounds interesting, the chances of seeing a solo live action of this character are not great, at least not in the near future. The live action of ‘The little Mermaid’ It will just be released where the sea witch will be played by Melissa mccarthy. A solo story by Úrsula will have to wait for the public’s reaction to the new interpretation.

For more news about what is happening in the world of cinema, we recommend:

Fountain.



