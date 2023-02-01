since last year Netflix announced its plans to charge an extra fee to those who share its key. In some markets they have already started with this measure, which showed one of the consequences that not paying the extra could bring. The service could terminate your account.

So far, the charging system for extra people is only active in Costa Rica. However, information about this and how it will work has been spread, from the same Netflix help center in the area. Now the service will ask you to set a single address as ‘main location’.

Anyone within this location can use the service without issue. But if someone outside of it accesses the same account, that’s when the problems arise. If subscribers want a guest outside their home they must pay a fee. If they don’t pay it and continue to use the service in different locations, they risk being blocked.

We recommend you: 1899, Warrior Nun and other series were canceled for not being successful according to Netflix

If you are a person who travels and enjoys your Netflix account abroad, there is an option to avoid confusion. Since you can request a special code that will be active for seven days and will allow you to enter from another site without problems. Even so, we doubt that it will be a very popular decision among subscribers. What do you think of these measures?

Why does Netflix want to prevent password sharing?

At the beginning of 2022 Netflix revealed that it had had its worst drop in terms of the number of subscribers. This in turn translated into reduced revenue, so their sights turned to people sharing their keys. Since it represents a loss of new subscribers.

Source: GQ

In addition to avoiding key sharing, the service tried new changes to attract more people. Among them the implementation of a new cheaper plan but with ads and without the possibility of viewing content without internet. However, a visit to social networks seems to indicate that users are not fans of these proposals. Do you share your service key?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about series and other topics.