Halo Infinite finally reach Xbox this year unless another problem arises and they end up delaying it again; However, after what happened to Cyberpunk we learned to be patient.

343 Industries He continues to work hard on this new game, although he seems to be developing more titles in this great saga at the same time.

This was revealed by a new vacancy published through the internet, as they request an expert to take over a new title in the saga Halo.

The development of the next Master Chief adventure has had several setbacks since its first gameplay was shown, although now everything is stable.

In fact, it seems that they are already gathering the team responsible for the next title, or at least a vacancy shows it.

Last weekend 343 Industries published a job offer on its official page, which attracted attention for mentioning that ‘looking for a producer to help develop a new project in the Halo universe.’

A new game is already in the works.

The same job description ensures that it is an unannounced project, so Infinite is completely ruled out.

Unfortunately there is no more information about it, but this new game of Halo It could be a sequel, or a spinoff.

It will surely be a long time before they reveal more details, as the main objective of 343 is face forward to Infinite.

Halo is coming to consoles Xbox sometime in the fall of 2021, and although little by little they have revealed new images with a different appearance than the gameplay shown a year ago, we still don’t know if the campaign changed.

We have faith that they will do a great job, but in a few months we will find out.

