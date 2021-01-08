Rust became a phenomenon again after several youtubers will launch Egoland, a server where various personalities go head to head in epic battles.

Auronplay he is one of the participants in this project, but in a short time his image will become part of the game.

If you are a fan of this youtuber, you’ll be glad to hear that they recently added content inspired by their image within Rust, and you can get it too.

Facepunch Studios got to work as soon as they saw that the game dramatically increased in popularity, and in addition to preparing rewards in Twitch, they will also have additional content.

Through your official account Twitter, Auronplay revealed to his followers that the studio contacted him for a special project, as they will include in Rust content inspired by his person.

After waiting a couple of days, it was revealed that said collaboration was about a sweatshirt that has a drawn version of his face printed on it, and since we know you want to see it, we leave it below.

Looks great.

Rust was reborn from the ashes thanks to Egoland, and since this is a joint project with several personalities, it would not be strange if they thought about adding more cosmetics inspired by them.

At the moment no other streamer has commented something similar, but since this second wind is due to Spanish content creators, it would be great if they added some Rubius, Ibai or Alexby11, but we’ll see.

Rust keeps gaining followers

The rebirth of Rust It is just getting started, and after surpassing one million viewers, it will surely invite more players to try the experience.

If you haven’t played it, you can find it in the store Steam for $ 246 Mexican pesos, although we recommend that you play with friends or you could suffer a little.

We recommend you:

Source.



