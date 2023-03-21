Mercenaries, minerals and finance

In February 2018, a 30-member team of Delta Force and American Rangers, part of the American Joint Special Operations Command, operating near the Conoco gas plant, Syrian territory, came under attack. What the American soldiers were doing in Syrian territory, even if managed by the Kurds (also Syrian but allies of the Americans and hated by the Turks and the Syrians), would be debatable, but never mind.

The American soldiers found themselves under attack by troops described as “pro-Syrian”. Russian-made armored personnel carriers and T72 tanks were deployed. The overwhelmed American troops took refuge in some makeshift positions, calling in air support for help. Reaper drones, F-22, F-15E, B-52, AC-130 and AH-64 Apache helicopters came to the rescue unloading everything they had on the field, practically a broken arrow. The enemy continued the attack and it took a second round of air support to defeat them.

The American soldiers were shocked by the attackers’ efficiency and training. It turned out, as the NYT reports, that the fallen were, in part, units of the Wagner security firm, which is based in Russia. In the following weeks it was discovered that the official Syrian government had mandated Wagner to recover the oil and gas wells, kidnapped during the civil war by local ethnic or other military groups that are not part of the official Syrian government. Officially the Americans were victorious but, events suggest, only due to superior aerial firepower.

Mercenaries and private militias

In recent decades, private security agencies, commonly labeled as mercenary companies, have emerged from decades of obscurity to become minor players.who take their place alongside regular armies, NGOs, UNs and other organizations looking for people to solve problems, efficiently, quickly and with a strong results orientation. Today, as we move towards a multipolar world, mercenaries are in full bloom and their services are in demand by everyone. The Western world discovered the mercenaries during the “wars on terror” promoted by US President George Bush Junior.

