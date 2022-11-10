After the American billionaire, Elon Musk, laid off about half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees, after acquiring the platform, just days ago, with a value of 44 billion dollars, it seemed that the series of overthrowing employees would not stop soon, and the liquidation of executives is still up to To the employees of all departments, continuing to the moment.

And if this was the case for a company that became under new management, the scenario did not differ much for a company that is more stable administratively and structurally, and we are talking here about the “Meta” company that owns the “Facebook”, “WhatsApp” and “Instagram” applications for its owner Mark Zuckerberg, which decided to dispense with more Its 11,000 employees, or 13% of the company’s workforce, are in one of the biggest layoffs this year.

Zuckerberg’s decision comes at a time when Meta is experiencing difficulties, with its net profit falling 52 percent to $4.4 billion in the third quarter.

List of companies that have laid off employees or suspended hiring

Snapchat has shed 20% of its workforce, which has more than 6,000 employees.

Microsoft has laid off nearly a thousand employees under the name of a change in structural procedures.

On November 3, Stripe, a financial technology company, announced that it would lay off 14 percent of its workforce.

On the same day, Lyft announced the layoff of a large number of its employees.

Other companies, such as Apple, have gone to freeze hiring instead of layoffs.

According to data site Crunchbase, more than 50,000 American technical employees have been laid off this year.

Although this number represents less than one percent of the approximately 6 million people who work for American technology companies, it is a shock to a sector that is supposed to grow and hire more rather than lay off.

Interpretation of layoffs

Aside from the question often asked in tech circles about the standards giant tech companies take when laying off employees or freezing new hires, there is a more pressing question: what is the secret behind this collective behavior?

Digital media and e-marketing consultant, Mohammed Al-Harthy says:

“The phenomenon of laying off employees of semi-collective technology companies, comes in conjunction with the realization of large and successive losses by these companies, which began with the Corona pandemic and deepened in the shadow of the Russian-Ukrainian war.”

Al-Harthy added, in his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, that “at a time when the global economy is heading into a recession, with undefined inflation, and central banks around the world raising interest rates, it is likely that more technology companies will follow the same approach.” “.

Al-Harthy continues that the fact that the economic crisis is global, does not relieve these companies of individual responsibility for their successive losses, whether material losses, or the abandonment of more users of their services.

Mistakes made by employees

Al-Harthy explains, citing the example of the company “Meta”, which directed its financial and technical energy to its new project, “Metaverse”, at a time he describes as “critical” and “economically shocking”, indifferent to the user’s orientation in the post-Corona world, which is looking for technical communication. But without fully engaging in virtual reality, having tasted the cruelty of isolation and social distancing.

Al-Harthy draws attention to the tax paid by Meta, as a result of the preoccupation with establishing an imaginary virtual reality about the quality of the service as a whole, which resulted in successive technical problems that Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram users recently faced, from long hours of service interruption. Through the suspension of accounts and not the end of the decrease in the number of followers of some accounts.

Al-Harthy goes on to talk about Twitter, recalling the internal document that was leaked from within the company weeks ago, and reveals that users who create 90 percent of all posts that access the service even though they represent less than 10 percent of its monthly users were In an “absolute decline” on the platform since the beginning of the Corona pandemic.

Al-Harthy expects that technology companies will achieve more losses as long as the global economy continues to deteriorate, and “Meta” and “Twitter” companies are expected to have more profit losses, and more bleeding in the number of active users, in return for the creep of new platforms that are not burdened with budgets driven by Ambition and desire to offer innovative properties.