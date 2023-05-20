The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, proposed that the Suburban Train, which is scheduled to connect with the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), reach Pachucacapital of the state of Hidalgo.

The capital’s president attended the First Ordinary Session of the Metropolitan Development Council of the Valley of Mexico 2023in Pachuca, in which the governors of Hidalgo, Julio Menchaca, and the State of Mexico, also participated, Alfredo del Mazo.

Currently, the Tren Suburbano, operated by Ferrocarriles Suburbanos, runs from Buenavista, in Mexico City, to Cuautitlán, State of Mexico. The government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador anticipates that this year it will reach AIFA, to shorten transfer times to the Santa Lucía airport.

In her message, Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized mobility issues, as well as the interconnection to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, as well as other works, such as the Mexibús, the Metrobús, the Cablebús and the Mexicable.

“We developed an Elevated Trolleybus, which goes to the east of the city with 8 kilometers of second floor where only trolleybuses circulate. Now, this work is going to connect to the Chalco Valley and it is going to represent a very innovative work in public transport that is going to solve a very serious mobility problem for the inhabitants of the eastern zone. And these examples can work for many other places,” he explained. sheinbaum.

“In the same way, the Interurban Train. And I was speaking today with Governor Julio Menchaca, that we have to guarantee that the Train that goes from Buenavista to AIFA, get to Pachuca and then we have a mobility project between the three entities of the Republic that reduces, of course, the Mexico-Pachuca Highway and that allows a very large mobility because, in addition, in Buenavista it connects with different modes of transportation. This is how we have worked on air pollution.”

Metropolitan Development of the Valley of Mexico

Sheinbaum highlighted the relevance of the proposal to incorporate 13 additional municipalities into the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico, whose initiative seeks to strengthen the integration of the region and solve common problems that transcend the political and territorial divisions established by the Constitution.

He highlighted that the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico, made up of the 16 municipalities of Mexico City, 59 municipalities of the State of Mexico and currently a municipality in the state of Hidalgo, Tizayuca, constitutes an urban conglomerate that is home to approximately 23 million inhabitants. .

This area represents about 23 percent of the national wealth and is the origin of the culture and history of Mexico, with more than 3,000 years of legacy, said the head of government.

Sheinbaum stressed the importance of jointly addressing the problems facing the region, such as air pollution, mobility, water supply and security.

In this sense, he highlighted the proposal of the governor of Hidalgo, Julio Menchaca, to create an Industrial Logistics Corridor centered on the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, which would generate significant economic potential and territorial planning.

Sheinbaum appreciated Governor Menchaca’s leadership and coordination, as well as the constant collaboration between Mexico City and the State of Mexico to solve shared problems.

Thus, he highlighted the importance of strategic projects in terms of water supply and quality, mobility and urban development, and mentioned initiatives such as the Elevated Trolleybus, the Interurban Train and the interconnection of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport.