Home page politics

Of: Sven Hauberg

split

Hello Europe! China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping in December 2020. © Li Xueren/Xinhua/Imago

After a year’s break, the EU-China summit will take place again on Friday. The Ukraine war is putting a heavy strain on relations between the two sides – and there are other points of conflict.

Munich/Brussels/Beijing – Almost a quarter of a century ago, representatives of the EU* and China* came together for a joint summit meeting for the first time, and how long ago that was, you can see not only at the event location at the time. In London, thanks to Brexit no longer part of the European Union, Tony Blair and Jacques Santer met on the EU side in 1998, China sent Zhu Rongji to the talks. Zhu, now 93 years old, was prime minister under state and party leader Jiang Zemin and was primarily responsible for Chinese economic growth. On the other hand, Jiang, now 95, supported the economic modernization of his country and coined the term “socialist market economy”; but he also cracked down on those who thought differently and had thousands of Falun Gong adherents disappeared into prison.

At the time, the West hoped that China’s economic miracle would also become a miracle of freedom. “Change through trade” was the motto for years. Trade between the two sides grew significantly: in 2021, goods worth 696 billion euros were traded between China and the EU, almost three times as much as 20 years earlier; and as of 2020, China is the EU’s largest trading partner, no longer the US. But change is still a long way off. Word has long since got around in Europe that there shouldn’t be much more to come.

On Friday (April 1st) the EU-China summit will take place for the 23rd time, albeit only virtually. It’s always progress. The summit was canceled last year after the EU issued sanctions against those involved in the oppression of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang Province*. China had reacted to the punitive measures with sanctions against European parliamentarians and research institutions. The Green MEP Reinhard Bütikofer, himself a victim of the Chinese sanctions, spoke at a press conference on Tuesday about relationships that were more difficult and conflictual than they had been for a long time. The EU has been talking about China as a partner, competitor and “systemic rival” since 2019. That came as a surprise to Xi Jinping* at the time: “I thought we were good friends,” said the Chinese head of state and party leader when he visited Italy and France in March 2019.

China and EU: Ukraine war as a “moment of truth”

On Friday morning, EU Council President Charles Michel, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Foreign Affairs Commissioner Josep Borrell will speak with China’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang*, and in the afternoon with Xi Jinping. Both sides “go to this summit with very different ideas,” says China expert Francesca Ghiretti from the think tank Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS) in an interview with Merkur.de. “There will be no major breakthroughs. However, both share the conviction that communication channels should be kept open.”

The EU announced in advance that the meeting would primarily be about the Ukraine war*. It’s a topic where opinions couldn’t be more different. Because China has sided with Russia in the conflict*, even if the country emphasizes that it respects Ukraine’s sovereignty. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin recently said that cooperation with Moscow knows “no limits”.

For Bütikofer, the future of all relations between Brussels and Beijing depends on China’s position in the Ukraine war. At the meeting of EU and NATO leaders at the end of March, the western states had already made it clear what they expected from China*. Latvia’s Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said China faced an “easy choice” recently, asking Beijing: “Bet on Russia, which is waging a war against Ukraine and bombing women, children and hospitals – or find a way with Europe, the US and Western democracies?” And Council President Michel said on Friday they would “try to convince China that we think it would not be a good choice to support Russia – and allow Russia to face the consequences of the sanctions to circumvent”. For China, the Ukraine war is “a moment of truth”.

China and EU: No illusions

“I don’t think that China will move towards the EU on the question of the Ukraine war,” says Merics expert Ghiretti. “That would only be possible if the EU had something to offer in return. For example, that the EU guarantees not to intervene in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. But the EU will not agree to that.” China regards the democratically governed Taiwan as a renegade province and is threatening military conquest*, even though the island was never part of the People’s Republic of China.

Beijing criticizes the sanctions against Russia almost every day, and the main culprits for the war have already been identified: the USA and NATO’s eastward expansion. On the other hand, there is hardly any criticism of the EU from Beijing’s state media. While Brussels is increasingly distancing itself from China, Beijing seems to be wooing the Europeans. According to China’s interpretation, the European economy is suffering from the war, while the US and its defense industry are benefiting. The conflict makes it clear to the Europeans “that they are all victims if they fall into the trap of the USA,” quoted the party-affiliated Global Times a Chinese foreign policy expert. Beijing doesn’t seem to want to see that Europe and the USA are closer today than they have been for many years. One dreams too much of a new multipolar world order and an end to decades of US dominance.

However, Beijing does not seem to have any great illusions either. “We had high hopes for the development of China-EU relations when France took over the EU presidency earlier this year. But sometimes hopes can’t keep up with changes,” Chinese state media recently quoted as saying Lu Shaye, the Chinese ambassador in Paris.

China and EU: Lithuania dispute

Because Europe itself is more united than it has been for a long time. “China has to deal with a much more united Europe,” says Bütikofer. Responsible for this is not only the war in Ukraine, but also China’s clumsy actions in recent years. In addition to the sanctions against elected EU representatives, it was above all Beijing’s aggression against Lithuania that caused resentment. Last year, the Baltic state allowed the government of Taiwan to open a representative office under its own name in Vilnius.

Beijing then imposed economic sanctions on Lithuania* – for EU politicians an attack on the Union’s “holy grail”, the common internal market. A complaint from the EU to the WTO about China’s behavior followed. “Beijing believes that this is a bilateral problem between Lithuania and China – and not an issue that affects the whole EU,” says Ghiretti. “That’s why you don’t want to talk to Brussels about it.”

Loud South China Morning Post Chinese government officials said beforehand that Beijing was “reluctant” to let war dominate the summit. One would much prefer to talk about the CAI* investment agreement, which both sides negotiated in December 2020. But the agreement is currently on hold because the EU Parliament refuses to sign it. Above all, the MPs criticize the human rights violations in Xinjiang*, where China is imprisoning hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs in re-education camps.

China and EU: economic dependencies

At the same time, the EU is economically dependent on China. Above all, Germany’s car manufacturers have made themselves dependent on customers from the Far East. China, on the other hand, with its current five-year plan, is increasingly focusing on strengthening its own domestic market in order to reduce its export dependency. However, China cannot yet afford to lose its “economic relations with the EU and the USA,” said Bütikofer. Both sides, the EU and China, are interested in a CAI deal, says Merics analyst Ghiretti. However, she does not believe “that the agreement will soon be signed by the EU. The situation has not changed: the sanctions responsible for putting it on hold are still in force.”

It is questionable whether, given all the conflicts, there is still room for what the EU designates as issues of “common interest”. This means the fight against climate change, advocacy for more biodiversity and cooperation on health issues. China is indispensable for climate protection*, says Green politician Bütikofer. However, Beijing still has to “become a partner”. Francesca Ghiretti believes that while both sides have said they want to cooperate in these areas. “But if you are realistic, China does not have the same ideas as the EU. For example, when it comes to the question of how and how quickly CO₂ neutrality should be achieved.”

The minutes also show how low the hopes are that the EU-China summit will lead to a tangible result: neither a joint press conference nor a joint statement are planned after the talks. (sh) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.