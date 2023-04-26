As Elon Musk said before launching his starship, “everything that comes after the rocket passes the tower will be the icing on the cake.” The rest of the objectives were secondary. And it is that the real fear of this first attempt was that the huge vehicle would collapse on its launch ramp. It already happened once. In July 1969, in the midst of the space race, the USSR launched its second N-1, the rocket developed to take a Russian astronaut to the Moon. Just ten seconds after liftoff, nearly all 30 first stage engines were shut down and the vehicle sank on its launch pad. The explosion completely destroyed it; it took a year and a half to rebuild it.

Fortunately, the starship it took off respecting the tower. Hence the enthusiasm and applause from the SpaceX staff following the launch. But subsequent analysis has shown that the infrastructure suffered serious damage. Under the “stool” that serves as a seat for the rocket, the exhaust from the engines dug a crater that exposed the foundations.

Destruction on the platform

The impact of the 33 raptor engine flares at almost 3,000 degrees above the ground below the platform has had a devastating effect. The concrete used has cracked and large pieces flew in all directions, causing a monumental bombing hundreds of meters away. Some reached the methane and oxygen tanks installed a short distance from the tower, denting them, although —it seems—, without going so far as to perforate them. Others, smaller, damaged a vehicle parked nearby. The images obtained by a remote camera show a true hail of fragments.

Sand and pulverized concrete formed clouds that deposited a thin layer on streets and vehicles in the nearby town of Port Isabel and other located eight kilometers away. The remains of the vehicle—steel instead of the aluminum used in other giant rockets like the Saturn V— fell into the sea.

Given the magnitude of the damage, many wonder why a flame deflector was not installed under the launch pad, to redirect them in some direction. At the Kennedy Center, for example, ramps 39A and B, from where the Saturn V and later the shuttles and the SLS, have such a piece: a massive structure in the shape of an inverted V that is installed directly under the exhaust of the rocket. At liftoff, the flares strike the deflector walls and are diverted down two horizontal side trenches so they do not impact the ground.

A civilian walks through the rubble on the platform and deposits of the SpaceX ‘Starship’ launch, days later in Boca Chica. PATRICK T. FALLON (AFP)

Most launch pads have a water flooding system. Not only to combat the heat from the exhaust, but also to dampen the effect of noise. The millions of bubbles of liquid absorb some of the sonic energy and protect the rocket itself from its impact. The intensity of the rumble is more than the air can handle: it is no longer mere noise, but a brutal pressure wave that bounces off the ground and threatens to damage the very engines that produce it.

Shortcomings in the launch pad

The Boca Chica platform lacked a deflector and only used a sprinkler system directed at the rocket nozzles, not at flooding the area. Apparently, they trusted that the concrete slab (“Fondag”, a material that is highly resistant to high temperatures) could withstand at least one launch. A hypothesis that has been shown to be too optimistic.

Onlookers photograph a cement block torn from the SpaceX platform in Boca Chica, Texas. PATRICK T. FALLON (AFP)

Own Elon Musk tweeted the next day: “Three months ago we started building a water-cooled steel plate that should go under the launch pad. It wasn’t ready on time…” So decided to launch even in precarious conditions. It was a mistake that will have unforeseeable consequences. Although Musk, in his eternal optimism, assures that the damage will be repaired in one or two months.

First of all, it is doubtful that the Federal Administration will authorize the launch of another starship until the problem is not completely solved. And that implies considerable modifications in the structures of Boca Chica.

On the other hand, NASA will object to the brand new launch tower built at the Kennedy Center, almost next to platform 39A. It is the historic ramp from where the flights to the Moon took off. SpaceX has rented it to the agency and from there it regularly launches its rockets Falcon. The danger of being affected by such shrapnel has become too evident.

Those responsible for the NASA had warned to SpaceX than an explosion of starship at Launch Complex 39A could slam the space agency’s only means of launching American astronauts to the International Space Station. “It would be pretty devastating for 39A,” Kathy Lueders, NASA’s head of space operations, said in an interview about the agency’s talks with SpaceX.

SpaceX workers fix damage at the Boca Chica base caused by the launch of ‘Starship’. STEVE NESIUS (REUTERS)

Apart from trying a steel skid plate, is there any other solution? Very difficult. When the facilities were built to launch the Saturn V Half a century ago, a determining factor was precisely the size of the flame deflector: 12 meters high. This conditioned the height of the platform that is accessed by a ramp, as well as the width of the gas evacuation channels. All this, on the surface, since the soil of Cape Canaveral, next to the beach, did not allow such deep excavations.

Lunar program delay likely

The problem is that the Boca Chica launch tower and pedestal have been built at ground level, right next to the beach. There is hardly room for a baffle and it will be very difficult to dig fire evacuation trenches. The assembly of a platform flood protection system, although feasible, will take time. And the same can be said of the facility being built at the Kennedy Center.

Unless Musk surprises us again with some revolutionary idea, it seems that the only solution is through the metal shield under the rocket. If it really is a solution. There are already voices that suggest that a steel plate of that size subjected to the tremendous heat of the exhaust for ten or fifteen seconds will undergo such sudden dilations that it will fracture. SpaceX engineers are facing a serious problem.

For now, the delay that will affect the development of the starship will have an immediate impact on NASA’s plans. A variant of that vehicle was chosen to take astronauts to the surface of the Moon in 2025. If there were already many doubts regarding the viability of that date, now the result of this first flight makes it almost impossible.

