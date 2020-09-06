Highlights: Bareilly is having a tough time for the brocade industry, businessmen are thinking of doing some more business

First the demonetisation and now the lockdown have forced the Brocade workers to work.

Apart from this, the Chinese machine has replaced the artisans who make cheap cloth.

Substitute Kudeshia, Bareilly

Bareilly is not only famous for its earrings and antlers. Its other name is also Zari Nagari. Under the scheme of One District One Product of UP Government, emphasis has also been given on promoting zari industry. At the moment, the time is not going well for the zari industry of Bareilly. First the demonetisation and now the lockdown, the workers of the zari are forced to work. Apart from this, machines made by China have also taken away the work of skilled people.

Zardozi used to be made on hand made sarees in Bareilly. Previously, the work of zari was supplied outside the country from Bareilly, due to which the people of Hindu and Muslim society of Bareilly town and Bareilly country were connected with this business. Hand-cut sarees were sent from Bareilly to the Gulf countries of America, Dubai, Japan, Turkey, Arabia, which provided employment to a large number of artisans.

Showrooms have a quiet

Artisans driving e-rickshaws

But after the decline of demonetisation, the factories of big traders of Bareilly city and Bareilly countryside were closed. The perfect cancer lockdown was completed. The Babu Collection is a big broker business. He told, ‘Due to the ancestral business, the trade of brocade was associated with a large section of Hindu and Muslim society, but now only 20% are working. A large number of artisans have been unemployed due to demonetisation and then lockdown and are now running e-rickshaws or selling vegetables.

Zari traders are expected

Wajid Hussain has been associated with zari business for almost 100 years, earlier used to do business of 40 to 50 lakh rupees annually. But after 2014, the Brocade work fell so much that it seemed impossible to deduct the annual expenses and provide salary to the artisans. The government broke the back of zari traders due to the export closure. Annual trade has come down from five lakh to ten lakh rupees. Now the cell has become zero due to the corona epidemic. He says, ‘Modi government is giving the slogan of Local for Vocal. But in the coming time, no hope is visible to the artisan.

Machines made by China have no skill

Sabir Hussain is also a big broker business. He says, ‘Zardozi is a hand job, the artisan shows his skills on the sari but even the machines from China have left no stone unturned to snatch the trade from the artisans of Zari-Zardozi on a large scale, two thousand sari which That used to be made by hand, it is now available in the market for two hundred or three hundred rupees from a Chinese machine. Due to this, the artisans have suffered greatly on a large scale and big businessmen are also losing millions of rupees and want to close the business and trade.