Other mega orders for protective equipment during the corona pandemic also did not go smoothly. One supplier received a secret bonus of two million, another trader had a remarkably short line with the Ministry of Defence. The entrepreneurs made unethically high profits, according to the government.

Minister Conny Helder reports this in a letter to the House of Representatives on Monday afternoon. After revelations about the Sywert deal, the Ministry of Health promised to examine other large deliveries of personal protective equipment during the corona crisis in addition to that mega order. Those audits are now complete. According to Helder, ‘significant margins’ have been achieved by the suppliers.

“The question is whether those margins are ethically responsible in times of crisis,” the minister writes. ‘I do not think the way in which some suppliers and those involved acted was inappropriate for the circumstances at that time,’ writes Helder in diplomatic terms. ‘Individual interests played a role in this’.

One of the suppliers is Lasaulec, a Frisian wholesale company owned by ‘Mister Ferrari’ Frits Kroymans. According to annual accounts that the Financial Daily owns, that company would have made tens of millions of euros in profit with the corona deals.

According to the accountants, the profit margin was almost 30 percent, it appears today. It is striking that Lasaulec – which supplied insulation jackets worth a total of 149 million euros – had a short line with the Ministry of Defence. It was not the buyers of the national LCH who negotiated with the manufacturer, that was done through the existing contact with the Ministry of Defence. “In that communication, a 5 percent surcharge on the sales price was offered twice (…) that was not shared with the LCH by Lasaulec or Defense,” writes Helder. See also RKI: Seven-day incidence continues to fall

Lasaulec could not be reached for comment tonight. Kroymans informs business magazine Quote that he does not want to respond. On its website, Lasaulec states that it is ‘corporate social responsibility’ and ‘make conscious choices to achieve a balance between People, Planet and Profit’.

Buy, buy, buy

When the price surcharge was announced later, the deal could go through because ‘buy, buy, buy’ quickly was more important than buying cheaply, says the minister. Making a profit was also not prohibited, the Ministry of Health has already acknowledged, but the amount of money is causing resentment. And in the case of the Sywert deal, the commotion was even greater, because Van Lienden and his associates claimed for a long time that they worked ‘for nothing’ as noble benefactors. In the meantime, they together raised almost 30 million euros.

A secret bonus of 2 million euros was negotiated with a load of protective equipment supplied by manufacturer Bunzl. That is not right, and after advice from the State Attorney, the cabinet is preparing a procedure to reclaim the money. Earlier, Helder reported that attempts are being made to raise money from Van Lienden and co. This is also being explored for the other corona deals that have now been examined. “That is why the reports are also shared with the Public Prosecution Service,” says a spokesman for Helder.

The audits dragged on for a long time. Last September, after a delay of more than a year, the Deloitte investigation into the Sywert deal was only completed. The researchers concluded that the Ministry of Health pushed through the million-dollar order with Sywert van Lienden and business partners in April 2020, despite warnings from experts that there were already enough mouth masks. See also German real estate market: 14 percent fewer building permits for new apartments

According to the cabinet, Van Lienden and his business partners misled the ministry: the outside world thought that the media personality did everything ‘for nothing’, he would also ‘deliberately play off parties against each other’ and create a smokescreen around the commercial branch. “It is allowed to make a profit,” said Prime Minister Mark Rutte. “But the problem is that they deliberately left permanent confusion about their company and the charity.”

The various audits together cost more than 10.5 million euros.

