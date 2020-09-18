Kupwara encounter
In 2016, 5 militants of Jaish-e-Muhammad were killed by the army in Dramulla area of Kupwara. Local people were also questioned on this terrorist attack. People alleged that the army had killed them earlier and then later dumped their dead bodies there. It was alleged that the army showed the encounter at that place to capture the farmers’ land.
Pulwama encounter
Three militants were killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in December 2018. A soldier of the Indian Army was also martyred in this encounter. In addition, seven civilians were also killed in clashes between protesters and security forces. Many types of questions were also raised on this encounter. Local people had said that the army started firing without warning, which led to the death of common people.
Stony encounter
Questions were also raised on an encounter in 2000 at Pathribal in Kashmir. 5 people were killed in this encounter. When the locals who questioned this encounter violently protested at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, they had to be fired to stop them. At that time also 9 people were killed.
Questions have also been raised on these
Questions have not arisen only on the army encounter in Kashmir, apart from the development of Kanpur Dubey encounter or the encounter of the nurse gang rape accused in Hyderabad. A number of questions are raised on the claims of the police.
