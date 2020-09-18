Kupwara encounter In 2016, 5 militants of Jaish-e-Muhammad were killed by the army in Dramulla area of ​​Kupwara. Local people were also questioned on this terrorist attack. People alleged that the army had killed them earlier and then later dumped their dead bodies there. It was alleged that the army showed the encounter at that place to capture the farmers’ land.

Pulwama encounter Three militants were killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in December 2018. A soldier of the Indian Army was also martyred in this encounter. In addition, seven civilians were also killed in clashes between protesters and security forces. Many types of questions were also raised on this encounter. Local people had said that the army started firing without warning, which led to the death of common people.

Stony encounter Questions were also raised on an encounter in 2000 at Pathribal in Kashmir. 5 people were killed in this encounter. When the locals who questioned this encounter violently protested at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, they had to be fired to stop them. At that time also 9 people were killed.

Questions have also been raised on these Questions have not arisen only on the army encounter in Kashmir, apart from the development of Kanpur Dubey encounter or the encounter of the nurse gang rape accused in Hyderabad. A number of questions are raised on the claims of the police.

In an encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian district, ‘prima facie’ there has been a violation of the powers conferred by the armed forces under the Armed Forces Privilege Act (AFSPA). Now disciplinary proceedings have been started regarding this. The encounter took place in July this year and three people were killed in it. The encounter was questioned by several organizations, including family members. Many encounters have been questioned before.