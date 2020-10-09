Mamta Kulkarni Her film career came to an end after the popular actress Mamata Kulkarni of the 90s joined the drug racket. During an interview, she told that she is under the guidance of Saint Chaitanya Gagangiri Nath and has become a sanyasin. More than 1 decade has passed, neither she has done make-up nor goes to beauty parlor.

Barkha Madan Model, actress, Barkha Madan has left the glamor world to become an intelligent monk. Barkha has worked with Ajay Devgan in the film ‘Bhoot’. His nun is now known as Gallton Samson.

Anu Agrawal After doing the film ‘Aashiqui’ with Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal got a good recognition in the industry. His life changed completely after an accident. According to reports, she had lost her memory. After recovering, she started spending most of her time in yoga. He donated all the property and became a sannyasin.

Sofia Hayat Sophia Hayat has also been a part of ‘Bigg Boss’. The news of his retirement was also shocking. She keeps posting many posts related to spirituality. However, his contemporary photos and posts are targeted at trolls.

Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim, who made her place in Bollywood with the film Dangal, has also said goodbye to the film world. He wrote in a long post that his honor does not allow him to do all this. She wrote that she is turning away from Islam, hence the decision to break away from the glamor world.

Sana khan Sana Khan, who was a part of ‘Bigg Boss’, has announced to leave the film industry on social media. He has written in the post that he saw in his religion that this life is actually to improve the life of the latter. This will happen when the man lives according to his creator. She wrote that now she is determined to follow the commands of humanity and the dictates of her creator.

Everyone is surprised by Actress Sana Khan’s decision to leave the film industry. However, his companions are also supporting him. Sana has appeared in the film ‘Jai Ho’ alongside Salman Khan and has also been a part of ‘Bigg Boss’. Sana Khan is not the first actress to leave the show business for religion and spirituality. Zaira Wasim, Sophia Hayat, Mamta Kulkarni, Anu Agarwal and Barkha Madan have also taken these steps before them.