He has long been on pole for Milan’s attack, he has economically important offers from Arabia, he has been probed by the Premier League (above all by Tottenham and Newcastle), he may be one of the possible names for the attack of Inter, an idea for Juventus who asked for information, but above all at this moment it is the first option to reinforce Roma’s advanced department. At thirty years old, and after a season in which he scored 15 goals in 45 games for Atletico Madrid, Alvaro Morata finds himself at the center of the transfer market.