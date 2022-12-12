“The round of money that has taken place is indecent and disgusting. Now it has touched the Socialist group, maybe tomorrow or the day after it will touch another. On human rights, discounts cannot and must not be made”

“What happened in the European Parliament is dramatically indecent”, says ad Affaritaliani.it the co-spokesman of Green Europe Angelo Bonelli. “There is a serious and evident problem of the relationship between politics and human rights. It is clear that the matter is a problem for the European Socialists, who are directly involved, but the defense of human rights is a general problem. As a Verdi group to the European Parliamentbut also here in Italy, we have waged a very strong battle against the assignment of the soccer world championships in Qatar”.

Bonelli then raises the alarm for the next appointments in those countries. “There are other events that have been held, will be held and or could be held in the states of that area, which let’s face it clearly have dictatorial governments, such as the Expo of Dubai (from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022) or the hypothesis that theSaudi Arabia hosts the next COP on climate change. In these cases the work of lobbyists is very strong and the concern is that there may be other cases like the ones that led to the arrests of the European Parliament in recent days”.

“The defense of human rights must be the first point for the international community, there is no need for hypocrisy on this point and the error is at the origin, i.e. assigning the World Cup to a country like Qatar where it is forbidden by law even wear a bracelet LGBT. Indecent and disgusting the round of money that has taken place. Now it has touched the group of Socialistsmaybe tomorrow or the day after it will be someone else’s turn. Discounts cannot and should not be made on human rights”, concludes Bonelli.

Subscribe to the newsletter

