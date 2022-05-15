While De Sciglio and Bernardeschi are waiting to formalize their future, some of the objectives are linked to the moves that the bianconeri will be able to make in terms of zero parameters, to understand on which roles to allocate the available resources accordingly

The stop imposed on any off-field issue, starting from the transfer market, was used to concentrate all energy on the last remaining goal, the Italian Cup, even if it went as it went. While waiting for the season to end on the pitch as well, with the last two days of the championship, now after the final with Inter Juventus is projected towards the future, starting with the meeting with Massimiliano Allegri in the next few days from which the programming will start. of the coming vintage. But even before the summit with the representatives of Paul Pogba.

The renewals – The first front in logical, rather than chronological, order would be that of renewals. That is, who does it start from and who doesn’t, among those who don’t have a contract. The formalization of the new agreement with Mattia De Sciglio is expected for a week but has not yet arrived, pending the finalization of the talks that have been profitable. The situation of Federico Bernardeschi is different, compared to which, however, there was not even the closure that was witnessed instead in the Dybala case: the blue expressed the desire to stay but understandably needs to understand, the interviews will say if for Juventus is an economic question or even a technical choice. See also Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Azpilicueta, Harry Kane, Haaland and more

The released – At the same time, and chronologically perhaps even earlier, the choices on the free agents arrive: not their own but those on which to bet on the market. The acceleration on the front of Paul Pogba is in these hours, who will give a first address to the midfield starting from the meeting scheduled on Monday, before Juve-Lazio: cultivating the dream of his return as a free agent would allow to allocate elsewhere (also in other departments) those resources that, without Octopus, would instead be used to finance the assault on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, arriving at the Stadium as an opponent. Not much later the Angel Di Maria issue will be deepened: the Argentine is waiting to know if he can talk about a landing at Juve even for just one year, which is what he wants before ending his career at home, instead of for the two that would serve the club to enjoy the Growth Decree. At this step, and also with the independent one concerning Ivan Perisic, the choices on the attack are linked in cascade, in particular on Kean but even before on Morata: the effective possibility, beyond the mutual wishes, of redeeming him from Atletico is another open question. See also Juve triumphs at the Selis tournament: 1-0 at Genoa and the first time for the bianconeri

May 15, 2022 (change May 15, 2022 | 16:57)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Pogba #race #free #renewals #Juve #time #schedule #market