The big returns and sudden cuts. Further and definitive confirmation that this is January, the month of drastic decisions. We need to repair and call people who know Serie A well: Piatek signing for Fiorentina, contenting himself with the role of deputy Vlahovic for now is an important interpretation. But there is Sampdoria that is thinking of Fabio Borini, without forgetting the approval for Grifo, within a review that has already led to Andrea Conti (expiring with Milan and destined to sign a longer contract).