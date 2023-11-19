Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo, 23, achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Nicaraguan to win the three most important beauty pageants in her country. Her success is not limited only to Miss Universe 2023, but her journey in other contests has established her as a prominent figure in the world of beauty. Next, we will tell you what other major competitions she participated in.

What other beauty contests did the new Miss Universe win?

Sheynnis Palacios managed to win three notable beauty contests. The model began her career in beauty pageants by participating in Miss Teen Nicaragua 2016, in which she not only participated, but also won the crown. Her rise continued at Teen Universo 2017, where she reached the Top 6, highlighting her elegance and presence in the competition.

The model was not satisfied with the local titles, since in the Miss World Nicaragua 2020 She was crowned the representative of Nicaraguan beauty. Despite the cancellation of Miss World 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, Palacios represented her country in the 2022 edition, in which she reached the top 40 and carrying the name of Nicaragua high.

Sheynnis Palacios was Miss World Nicaragua in 2020. Photo: Instagram

However, his path was not without challenges, since at the 2022 International Coffee Queen, Palacios could not compete due to testing positive for COVID-19. Despite this setback, his perseverance and determination have led her to win national and international titles.

The highlight of his career came with Miss Nicaragua 2023, in which she represented the municipality of Diriamba and was crowned the national queen. This achievement catapulted her towards Miss Universe 2023 in San Salvador, The Savior, in which she not only managed to qualify among the 20 semifinalists, but also captivated the audience when she became the winner.