Time for negotiations

These end of June promise to be very important days in the Alpine house. This time, however, the reference is not to the results on the track, with the French team currently navigating ‘alone’ in fifth place in the Constructors’ standings. The team directed by Otmar Szafnauer is ‘too far ahead’ compared to the other teams in the mid-group, but also too distant from the top four stables. The focus of this week without competitions is instead focused on financial situation of the French team owned by Renault. Indeed, the house of the Losanga would be in talks to sell a minority stake in the teamwhose operational headquarters are in Enstone, United Kingdom, at RedBird Capital Partners.

The RedBird group

The name of the group is certainly not new to Italian sports enthusiasts and not even to French ones. It is in fact a US investment management company founded in 2014 in New York by Gerry Cardinale and already very active in the world of sport. In fact, RedBird has control of the AC Milan football clubs (purchased last year for 1.2 billion euros) del Toulouse. The group also has a stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC. As reported by the site Bloomberg.com, Renault would be in talks with Cardinale’s men for a possible investment in the F1 team.

Announcement in sight?

The agreement between the parties has not yet been signed and there is no certainty that the talks, which are reportedly already underway, will eventually materialize. However according to reports from Bloomberg the companies could – if talks go well – announce a deal as early as early next week. Alpine is expected to host an event at its UK headquarters on 26 June and this could be the occasion to certify the new partnership. The feeling that transpires, therefore, is that of moderate optimism. It’s no mystery that Luca DeMeoCEO of Renault, has been evaluating theentry of possible investors to help finance the development of the stable.

Mutual benefit

Both parties could benefit from an agreement: Alpine would guarantee greater financial solidity, useful for attempting the definitive qualitative leap in terms of performance on the track. The sports brand of the Renault family is also experiencing a phase of constant expansion: the ‘landing’ in Israel has just been made official, making it the 20th country in the world where Alpine is present, the third outside Europe, after Japan and Singapore. At the same time RedBird would strengthen its presence in the sports worldstarting to invest in an environment – ​​that of F1 – exclusive and increasingly attractive from a commercial and marketing point of view, especially in the USA.