Municipalities are increasingly setting requirements regarding the nationality, age and gender of the asylum seekers they want to receive. This is evident from research by NRC and is confirmed by the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA). According to experts, municipalities make an unauthorized distinction between asylum seekers in this way.

Municipalities prefer to receive women and children. Men on their own and unaccompanied minor asylum seekers are less popular, because they are said to cause more problems. Municipalities also bar asylum seekers on the basis of their nationality. In contracts, which have been inspected by NRC, municipalities have stipulated that they do not want to receive asylum seekers from countries that have been assessed as safe by the Netherlands, such as Morocco and Tunisia. At least fifteen municipalities – including Rotterdam, Huizen, Maassluis, Zaanstad, Meppel and Oirschot – do not want to receive people from safe countries in their temporary locations.

Municipalities say they set such requirements to ensure that the reception runs smoothly. For example, asylum seekers from safe countries almost never get a residence permit, but on average they cause more problems. A spokesperson for the municipality of Rotterdam: “The target group restrictions have been agreed to prevent unsafe and restless situations at the reception locations.”

The COA reluctantly acknowledges that it agrees with such demands. “We have to do something,” says a spokesperson. “Otherwise people will sleep outside.” Especially last year the pressure has ‘increased’.

The government should not discriminate. By making a distinction in this way, the government does Peter Rodrigues professor of Leiden

According to experts, municipalities are not allowed to refuse asylum seekers from safe countries at all. “Just because people come from a safe country doesn’t mean they are safe. That is far too harsh a criterion,” says Professor of Immigration Law Peter Rodrigues of Leiden University. He refers to gays or activists. He also believes that other distinctions, such as between people with and without a family, should not be made. “The government should not discriminate. By making a distinction in this way, the government does.”

The preferences of municipalities put further pressure on the already stalled asylum reception. While places are being made available for families with children, single men in particular are applying for asylum. So many new asylum seekers are also expected next year that Prime Minister Mark Rutte “cannot rule out” that people will have to sleep outside again.

Read also: How asylum reception is not forthcoming in Alkmaar, due to ‘a power game led by D66’



‘Send back’ to Ter Apel

The COA is partly responsible for these problems. Despite the forecasts, dozens of asylum seekers’ centers were closed a few years ago. Now that the number of asylum seekers is increasing again, locations must be opened quickly, which means that the pressure is high. Municipalities have requirements laid down in a contract, but not every municipality wants to make them public. For example, Huizen sees “no need for this”. Venray says that the agreement is “not public”.

With their selection, municipalities disadvantage others. “It is not solidarity,” says Professor of Migration Law Lieneke Slingenberg of the VU University in Amsterdam. “The burden must be shared across the country. Now it’s every man for himself.”

Several municipalities have also recorded that they do not want to receive nuisance-causing people. Some have stipulated that they may send these asylum seekers back to the application center in Ter Apel, Groningen, where the pressure is already extremely high due to a large number of asylum applications.

Municipalities that do not set requirements fear that they will receive more asylum seekers who may cause nuisance, say several sources from municipal circles. Professor Rodrigues: “In the worst case, all municipalities say they no longer want people from safe countries, and those people will end up on the street.”