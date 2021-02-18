In the career of an actor Andrey Myagkov there were many very diverse roles – romantic, as in “The Irony of Fate” and “Office Romance”, dramatic, as in “The Brothers Karamazov” and “Days of the Turbins”, frankly comedic, as in “Good weather on Deribasovskaya …” or in “The Tale of Fedot the Archer”.

But there were works in the career of People’s Artist of the RSFSR that, for various reasons, remained in the shadows, and today they are not remembered so often. And these films and roles are quite remarkable.

“Adventures of a Dentist”

In his youth, at the insistence of his father, Myagkov graduated from the Leningrad Institute of Chemical Technology, and managed to work at the Institute of Plastics. Therefore, he came to the acting profession rather late, and received his first film role only at the age of 27.

Still from the film “Adventures of a Dentist”

In the film “Adventures of the Dentist” the director Elema Klimova Myagkov played the main role – the young dentist Sergey Chesnokov, who has acquired a unique gift of painless tooth extraction.

But as soon as Chesnokov, faced with the envy of his colleagues and the mistrust of bureaucrats, gives up his principles, the gift disappears. He tries to live like everyone else, without interfering with anything, and nominally fulfilling his duties, and no longer removes his teeth for fear of causing pain. But in the end, he has to put aside his fears and take a decisive action, thanks to which the gift returns.

The style of the picture, where, in addition to the debutant Myagkov, they played Vera Vasilieva, Alisa Freundlich and Igor Kvasha, and even with music Alfred Schnittke, raised doubts among the Soviet censorship. As a result, “Adventures of a Dentist” was released in limited rent, and then put “on the shelf” for twenty years. The picture was re-released only in 1987.

“Grandmaster”

By the early 1970s, the Soviet chess school had dominated the world for a quarter of a century, and the tape about chess players was just asking for itself.

Director’s film Sergey Mikaelyan talks about the life and career of the fictional grandmaster Sergei Khlebnikov. This chess player is a creative person who sees art in the game first of all, which often prevents him from achieving results. Where it is necessary to calmly make a draw, he strives for victory, and sometimes loses.

Khlebnikov’s inability and unwillingness to follow the rules and stay within limits leads to misunderstandings both with the coach and with his wife.

Still from the film “Grandmaster”

As a result, everything ends well for Khlebnikov in cinema, but with the film it turned out much more complicated.

Many real grandmasters starred in the film, including the ex-world champion Mikhail Tal, Yuri Averbakh, Mark Taimanov, Paul Keres and others. And the role of Khlebnikov’s coach was played by one of the strongest chess players in the world at that time Victor Korchnoi…

And in 1976, Korchnoi refused to return to the USSR, becoming the main ideological opponent of Soviet chess players. And “Grandmaster”, from the chess point of view, worked out much better than the now popular TV series “Queen’s Move”, also went “on the shelf”.

“Fear of heights”

Filmed in 1975 by the director Alexander Surin the film is formally a detective by genre. The hero of Myagkov, a young scientist Anton Tikhomirov, dies on the night after defending his thesis.

That is, in fact, throughout the entire tape, the main character appears only in the memories of people who knew him, with whom the investigator Mazin, played by Anatoly Papanov, talks.

During the investigation, it turns out that Tikhomirov appropriated the scientific works of the deceased scientist Krotov, passing them off as his own. Perhaps, until that moment, no one raised the topic of scientific plagiarism in Soviet cinema.

Still from the film “Fear of heights”

Then it seemed nonsense, which was confirmed by the death of Tikhomirov, who could not bear the pangs of conscience. Investigator Mazin stated: “The fall of Tikhomirov began before this tragic incident.”

The authors of the picture had no idea that in the 1990s the theft of other people’s scientific works and plagiarism in dissertations would become commonplace, and the pangs of conscience would just go to the past.

“Active zone”

In this film directed by Leonid Pchelkina Myagkov did not play a very big role as secretary of the regional committee, but one cannot but pay attention to the picture. The tape is dedicated to the problems of one of the Soviet nuclear power plants and the young city of nuclear scientists standing next to it. The new party secretary of the NPP, played by Oleg Efremov, enters into a struggle with the management of the station in the person of its director (Rostislav Plyatt) and deputy (Igor Gorbachev). Nuclear power plant bosses are striving for record figures, ignoring established norms and violating safety rules.

The authors of the picture showed both the young employees of the station, who were stuck with routine work, and the indifference of officials to problems that could lead to dire consequences.

Still from the film “Active zone”

For a long time they did not dare to show the “active zone” – it turned out that the Soviet peaceful atom has problems, and those responsible for the sake of high performance are ready to put the nuclear power plant on the brink of disaster?

The film was shown on TV in 1983, but apparently it did not become a warning. Three years later, there was an explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Now this tape with the participation of Myagkov is perceived as a gloomy prediction of future events.

“The Person Who Interviewed”

Director’s film Yuri Marukhin tells the story of the Soviet journalist Alexei Rusanov, who is investigating the nature of a strange and incurable disease that affects people and livestock in Afghanistan. The reporter manages to get on the trail of a secret laboratory located in one of the Middle Eastern countries, where a certain professor Nelly is engaged in the development of biological weapons. A Soviet journalist learns that these works are funded by the CIA.

For the disclosure of the dirty secret of the special services, Rusanov himself paid with his life.

Still from the film “The Person Who Interviewed”

The famous Soviet international journalist became the prototype of Rusanov Alexander Kaverznevwho died from an unknown illness after returning from a business trip to Afghanistan.

Andrey Myagkov played Professor Nelly in the film, and, perhaps, this is the most terrible character in his film career. The actor has masterfully portrayed the calculating and cynical scientist-killer, for whom the manufacture of weapons of mass destruction is just a profitable business, and he does not hesitate to deal with those who get in his way. The scene where the hero Myagkov personally introduces a deadly virus to the journalist causes frost on the skin.