Wide arms and proud look. A magnum of champagne in your hands and, above all, a cigar clenched between your teeth. The message is clear: “The show is all here, enjoy the moment”. And to send it to the recipient, of course, was Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The AC Milan striker, protagonist in the celebrations after the victory over Sassuolo, was not the only Rossoneri to celebrate the Scudetto with a … triumphal smoke.