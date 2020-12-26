Suman became the mayor of Bharatpur in 21 years Suman Koli became the mayor of Bharatpur in Rajasthan in 2009. At that time, he was just 21 years old. Suman’s tenure as chairman was from 2009 to 2014 with a huge margin of votes.

Uttar Pradesh’s youngest mayor, Nutan Nutan Rathore became mayor of Firozabad Municipal Corporation of Uttar Pradesh. At the time of becoming the mayor in 2017, Nutan was 31 years old and became the youngest mayor of UP, not just Firozabad. Nutan, who has studied MBA, is associated with BJP.

Sanjeev became the Mayor of Navi Mumbai at the age of 23 Sanjeev Nayak became the Mayor of Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Sanjeev achieved this position in 1995 at the age of 23. He became mayor three times and was also elected as an MP on NCP ticket in 2009. (Second from left in photo)

Arya Rajendran, 21, is suddenly in the news after the results of the recently concluded local body elections in Kerala. She is going to become the youngest Mayor of Thiruvananthpuram Mayor along with becoming a member. She will not only be Kerala but one of the youngest mayors of the country. but