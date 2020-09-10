BMC’s eyes at home after Kangana’s office BMC is eyeing not only Kangana Ranaut’s office but also illegal construction of her house. However, the court has currently banned BMC from the crackdown. Here, let me tell you that not only Kangana in Bollywood, but there are many other celebrities like Shah Rukh, Kapil Sharma on whom BMC has wreaked havoc.

Priyanka Chopra BMC is also eyeing Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s office. The BMC issued a legal notice about Priyanka’s illegal construction at her Oshiwara office about two years ago and she was in New York at the time. BMC also asked Priyanka to break it in a month. It was told that this notice was sent to Priyanka for allegedly illegal construction inside the office and another commercial complex near Oshiwara in Andheri West area.

Irrfan Khan Irfan Khan also had a flat on the BMC target, which the police and BMC had received many complaints about. During the inspection on the flat of Irfan Khan, located on the 5th floor of the DLH Building, the team saw a lot of change in the structure of the flat. Many area lakos were incorrectly extended and more than half of the parking area was converted into a dining hall. Apart from this, the bedroom, hall and balcony area were also changed significantly. Room size has been increased by breaking two walls in the flat. In this case, the police issued a notice against four other people including Irfan Khan. Please tell that there is parking on every floor of the 17 floor Dev Land Housing Society.

Shahrukh Khan The news made headlines in the year 2015, when the encroachment outside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious bungalow Mannat was broken by the BMC by calling it an army. In fact, outside Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan had built steel ramps just outside his bungalow without permission from BMC, the complaint of which reached BMC. BMC broke the construction, terming it illegal. After this, in the year 2017, BMC’s stick ran once again on Shah Rukh Khan’s construction. Shah Rukh Khan’s company Red Chillies Entertainment’s office canteen was torn down. The BMC demolished this canteen, built in 2000 square feet, as illegal.

Arshad Warsi Arshad Warsi’s bungalow is also not saved from BMC’s pole. In 2017, a construction on Arshad’s bungalow in Versova was broken, calling it illegal. Earlier, the BMC had pasted the notice on Air India Co-operative Society bungalow number 10 and gave Arshad Warsi 24 hours to remove the illegal construction of the second floor (about 1,300 sq ft). BMC immediately took action on not getting a reply.

Micah Singh In 2017, Mica Singh’s flat has also been noticed by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, after which BMC issued him a legal notice. It was reported that Micah had got the illegal construction done at his DLH Enclave flat in Oshiwara, due to which the BMC sent him a notice. It was said that Micah had wrongly removed a pillar in his flat, for which he did not take permission from BMC. Ducts and ventilation were built incorrectly inside, along with many other changes to the flat. BMC issued notice to Micah under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act. It was said that due to the illegal construction done by Micah in his flat, the foundation of the building may be weakened. In this case Micah was given a week’s time.

Kapil Sharma This panga between Kapil Sharma and BMC was also in the headlines. The case was related to the flat at Goregaon in Kapil. Kapil was accused of illegal construction in his flat. In 2016, BMC broke the illegal construction in Kapil Sharma’s bungalow in Versova. Actually, this action was taken on Kapil Sharma’s bungalow when he did not respond to BMC’s notice. In this notice, instructions were given to stop the construction work. Kapil Sharma also reached the High Court against this action and told that BMC had given CC and OC to Goregaon’s 18-storey building in 2013, but then, suddenly on November, 2014, the BMC’s Building and Factory Department gave notice to the building. Described some part of it as illegal. In this case, Kapil Sharma had also accused a BMC officer of demanding Rs 5 lakh in a tweet. Along with this, Kapil also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good day. In this case, the court asked the BMC to hear Kapil’s side in the case.

Questions are being raised on the action of BMC at Kangana Ranaut’s office on Wednesday. Till now, the people who were watching were considering the battle of Kangana with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as the reason, now the court has also accepted that BMC’s action is smelling maliciousness. Kangana was not in Mumbai at the time when BMC was engaged in its sabotage operations at Kangana’s office.