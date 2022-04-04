The controversy surrounding the management of penalties in Juventus-Inter shows no sign of abating: but how is FIFA doing on the same topic?

The controversy over the penalty kick awarded, saved and repeated by Calhanoglu during Juventus – Inter last night will hold court for quite a while. The bianconeri contest the decision of the referee Irrati to whistle him, first of all, and then to even give the Turk a second chance after Szczesny had saved him. Also in FIFA 22 the most popular football video game of the moment, there are cases in which the penalties should be repeated, often creating situations at the limit of the comic.

Are penalties repeated on FIFA? –

On FIFA, there is no notion of repeating a penalty: opposing players do not enter the penalty area before the ball is hit by the batter, for example, nor are there any other infractions whatsoever that could lead to a second bar. However, there is no shortage of bugs and more or less nice glitches that, from time to time, trigger bizarre reactions to say the least from the players involved on the virtual field – and that, definitely, it would be the case that they led to repetitions also in the game.

A hugely popular bug –

The first, and perhaps most popular bug, was discovered and fixed after some time by EA Sports, and it provided that – after the referee’s whistle – instead of a penalty kick, the player would find himself taking a free kick in the area from the more absurd angles, generally from the position of the return from the bottom. Even more comical, sometimes it happened that a defender took the penalty, who could not help but kick … in the its own door.

And the VAR? –

In FIFA there is no provision for the use of VAR, and probably the “technology” will not be introduced for a few more years (the reasons have been explained in time by the development team). However, in some cases, an on-field review could only do well: as in the case of this user, who complains of a clear online incorrectness. As can be seen in the clip below, the player somehow blocks the feint animation “Leaving the leg” waiting for the opponent to arrive on him and hit him, inevitably triggering a penalty.

Blurred view –

We have experienced some very intense ones in the last Europeans, and the matches that are resolved from eleven meters are certainly the most exciting. So exciting that, at least on FIFA, it happens that the view of the players is completely or almost blurred: due to a glitch discovered by this user, at the time of his penalty, the shot of the game went completely out of focus, making the football an even more complicated challenge. Not surprisingly, the penalty was saved.

Better than Handanovic –

Finally, the genius of the poles could not be missing, the one he is convinced he has found the ideal method to always save every penalty kick with mathematical certainty. According to this user, it would be enough to move frantically from one side of the door to the other, in Dudek style, to make the opposing players mistake their penalty: the odds would be that they shoot central and are so easily neutralized, or even shoot it high, distracted by the sinuous movements of the goalkeeper. Truth or fantasy? To posterity …