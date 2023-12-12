The Tigres UANL, installed in the grand final of the Apertura 2023 tournament where they will seek to achieve the long-awaited two-time championship and thus reach the ninth Liga MX title, also have their sights set on what is coming next year and in addition to finalizing the arrival of Juan Brunetta (it is not official yet), they want to reinforce their left side.
The eight-time Mexican soccer champion would seek the services of the 25-year-old Mexican defender, Gerardo Arteagathe Santos Laguna youth squad is in the Genk from Belgium and there is talk that there are several Mexican football teams that want to repatriate him, not just the feline team.
After rumors indicating that the footballer wants to return to the country, after just over two years in Belgium, the national team has many suitors, among whom there is talk according to the journalist Fernando Esquivel which would be: América, Chivas, Monterrey, Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL itself.
However, one of the biggest concerns that could limit clubs from hiring the player is that his value is somewhat high due to the fact that the Comarca Lagunera team still has a percentage of his card.
The element and its representative still do not have offers on the table, but there are several interested parties, so they are open to analyzing the proposals offered to them from Mexico.
