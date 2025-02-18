X content This content can be viewed on the site it Originates From.

Who are those involved in the $ Libra case

Javier Milei

He assumed the presidency of Argentina on December 10, 2023. He has a degree in Economics from the University of Belgrano and has a postgraduate degree in economic theory of the Institute of Economic and Social Development. His mandate has been characterized by a confrontational style and a constant criticism of the “political caste.” It has promoted a management based on economic liberalism, promoting the reduction of public spending, the elimination of ministries and the dollarization of the economy. In foreign policy, he has expressed his intention to align Argentina with countries like the United States.

He is the defender of digital currencies. In 2022, being a deputy, he praised the $ Vulc cryptocurrency, of the Vulcano video game company, founded by businessman Mauricio Novelli, currently linked to the $ LIBRA case. After the support of Milei, $ Vulc lost all its value. That same year, the executive leader acknowledged having received payment for promoting Coinx, an investment platform that was subsequently denounced as a possible pyramid scheme.

Julian Peh

Singapurense technology entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience in the sector. Founded Kip Network Inc. in 2019 and, according to its site webhas participated in four successful exits to the bag. It specializes in mergers, acquisitions and web technologies since 2016.

The journalist Agustín Giménez has indicated that Kip Network Inc. was involved in the issuance of a cryptocurrency in the Central African Republic, whose value was artificially inflated Before withdrawing liquidity, leaving investors without the possibility of recovering their funds.

Hayden Mark Davis

He is a founder and CEO of Kelsier Ventures, a company dedicated to financing innovative projects in the field of cryptocurrencies and technology Blockchain. He has maintained links with high -profile political figures such as Donald Trump, president of the United States. In recent days, Davis defined himself as “advisor” by Javier Milei.

Daniel Parisini

Known in networks like “El Gordo Dan”, he is a political activist who has disseminates messages with black and irony in favor of libertarism. Genetist doctor by profession, he is one of the main defenders of President Milei. Its proximity to the presidential circle, its presence in official acts and its role as a digital communicator have generated speculation about their influence on the government’s media strategy.

Agustín Laje

Writer e influencer of ultra -right, identified as an ally of Milei. On YouTube it has more than 2.2 million subscribers and almost one million followers on Instagram. Among his books stand out THE BLACK BOOK OF THE NEW LEFT (2016), The cultural battle (2022) and Idiot Generation: A criticism of adolescentrism (2023). It opposes LGBTIQ+ and feminist movements.

Martín Menem

Argentine lawyer, businessman and politician, since December 2023 presides over the Chamber of Deputies. It has promoted the reduction of legislative spending and seeks reforms to promote economic growth and reduce poverty. Around liberal ideas, his career combines experience in the private sector with active participation in national policy.

Mauricio Novelli

Awarded as the best Trader of America in the World Cup Trading Championships last year, he is co -founder of N & W Professional Traders, an academy of trading Where Milei gave classes since 2020. In 2022, he created NFT Gaming and the Vulcano Game project, praised by Milei before disappearing. In it Staff N&W Professional Traders also appears Agustín Laje.

Manuel Terrones Godoy

Creator of the cryptocurrency El Chavo del 8, resides in Mexico and became popular as YouTuber, giving advice on how to make money with video games. With almost a million subscribers and an average of 100,000 video views, it is a relevant figure in the world of NFT Games.