new DelhiEmphasizing the importance of fitness, the Sports Authority of India (Sai) has instructed all its coaches to undergo fitness tests twice a year. Sai has also asked the trainers to prepare a personal file of their fitness test records. Sai said in a statement, ‘The fitness test will be set on the guidelines of the age-related fitness protocol which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24 during the’ Fit ​​India Dialogue ‘and is the first age-related fitness test in India. ‘ Under the fitness protocol, all trainers will also have to engage in 2.4 km of walking or running along with anatomy test (BMI), balance test – flamingo balance and dendrology, muscle strengthening test, naukasana etc. “The Sports Authority of India is responsible for the practice of the players through its coaches,” the statement said. Their fitness is very important for the trainers to train properly on the field. It added, “The coaches must maintain a certain level of fitness so that they can set an example in front of the players. Therefore, instructors have been advised to conduct physical fitness tests twice a year as per protocol.