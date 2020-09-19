China’s official media is openly threatening not only India, but also Taiwan and America. A day earlier, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese Army has started a military exercise off the coast of Taiwan. Relations between China and Taiwan are going through the worst phase in recent times. China is further aggravated by US Deputy Foreign Minister Keith Kracht’s arrival in Taiwan on Thursday. On Friday, 16 fighter jets of China simultaneously infiltrated the Taiwanese border.Chinese government media Global Times said that Chinese military aircraft are entering Taiwan from all four directions. From our view, China’s action is still restrained. Every time senior US officials are visiting Taiwan. This is against the One China policy of China. The newspaper wrote warning America that it should stop playing with fire.

So will Chinese aircraft fly over Taiwan?

Jinping’s puppet media threatened that China’s fighter jets would fly over the island if the US Secretary of State or Defense Secretary arrived in Taiwan. The missiles we have tested must also fly over Taiwan. Even above the office of the Taiwanese President. If Taiwanese authorities continue to operate aggressively, such scenarios would certainly be correct.

Chinese maneuvers a quick process

The Global Times wrote that PLAC maneuvers are a quick process. Taiwan should be afraid of this. The newspaper claimed that the US had not officially announced Crutch’s visit to Taiwan. However, when he arrived in Taiwan, he was welcomed by the PLA through maneuvers. Therefore this exercise was a last-minute decision. A large scale action can be organized in such a short time.



We will occupy Taiwan in a very short time

This shows that the PLA has the capability to carry out a military operation focused on Taiwan in a very short period of time. However, it has been named a military exercise. The PLA wants to integrate Taiwan into its country at all costs. For this, he is willing to go to any extent. On the other hand, the US has openly announced to support Taiwan. This is likely to increase the dispute in South China Sea.