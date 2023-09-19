Group 5 showed up at Chili before an expectant crowd of cumbia. The Chiclayanos made the Movistar Arena in the capital Santiagothe last Saturday, September 16, whose capacity is for more than 16,000 souls.

However, another of the representative orchestras of northern Peru and, specifically, Piura, also met in the neighboring country to the south.

YOU CAN SEE: That’s how you enjoy it! Grupo 5 announces new concerts in September: what are they and in which cities?

What other cumbia orchestra performed in Chile?

It was the La Única Tropical orchestra, which was hired for a couple of presentations. The first took place on September 17, and the second, a day later. This event was part of its 25 years of foundation and brought together hundreds of fans, who gathered at the La Fama nightclub.

With its style, the orchestra shone on the night of Santiago. Photo: The Only Tropical

The Sechuranos achieved a full house with their varied repertoire and peculiar style, so it is expected that their success will continue to be replicated and cross borders.

Songs from La Única Tropical

‘You destroyed my soul’

‘Which goodbye’

‘Your poet’

‘If this house could talk’

‘Love Killer’.

#Grupo #Peruvian #group #broke #concert #Chile