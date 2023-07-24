The incredible resurrection of McLaren, which amazed at Silverstone and was repeated at the Hungaroring (two tracks with opposite characteristics), impressed everyone. Even if, to be rigorous, Lando Norris in Hungary finished second, but more than half a minute behind Max Verstappen. However, a notable fact remains that the Woking car proved to be second strength behind Red Bull on two occasions. Only Mercedes bothers her, because Ferrari’s difficulties have not made the news for a long time and Aston Martin has recently lost its early season brilliance. The same ups and downs animate the second half of the standings.