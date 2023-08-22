Wwe dance them away, the last summer nights of this year. Maybe not with such a beautiful choreography as Margot Robbie as “Barbie” in the film of the same name, but Dua Lipa also carries us through these late evening hours, when luckily we don’t need a jacket yet. “Dance The Night” got 30 percent of the votes in our summer hit vote on FAZ.NET. By Tuesday afternoon, 1387 readers had cast their votes.

The summer hit hits twice this year, to use the words of Udo Lindenberg and Apache 207. Because her song “Komet” got as many votes as the hit by Dua Lipa. The 77-year-old rock musician and the 25-year-old rapper have created a song that not only glides along in a relaxed manner, but also unites different generations.

“Komet” was released in spring, but with a total of 21 weeks at number one in the charts, it not only holds the record for the longest-lasting German-language number one hit in Germany, but is also the longest number one hit ever. The FAZ.NET summer hit title only seems logical.

Far behind in third place with 13 percent of the votes was Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam”. Anyway, with these songs on our ears, we’re on our way to the nearest ice cream parlor.