After an unexpected victory, on December 10 Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 and advanced directly to the semifinals of the World Cup. The team led by Walid Regragui has shown that with technique and a lot of dedication it is possible to make history.

Both the team, as well as each player individually, have managed to shine on the field due to their great talent and above all for having brought out two greats of international football: Spain and Portugal.

(You may be interested in: ‘Kaiser’: the prized footballer who never played a game in his 20-year career).

Walid Regragui, on the shoulders of his players for the classification. Photo: Georgi Licovski. efe

Although it is true that the media are writing about it and branding this team as ‘the great surprise of the World Cup’, a few hours after Cristiano Ronaldo’s last world cup match, it was known through the Arabic news channel ‘ bein Sports’ that CR7 had also been dethroned as one of the scorers who had jumped the highest during a match.

with an amazing 2.78 meter jump, Youssef En-Nesyri headed the ball that would give his team victory during the legendary match and broke the record held by the portugal captain, who in december 2019, in a Serie A match, rose 2.56 meters to head in a header against Sampdoria while playing for Juventus.

I have always believed in Youssef

According to what can be seen in the image, the Moroccan striker, who is the same height as Cristiano Ronaldo, rose above Diogo Costa and Rúben Dias to hit the ball with the right side of his head and thus score.

(Keep reading: Apologizing! This is how the Japan coach said goodbye to the fans in Qatar).

The brand that has gone around the world has given a lot to talk about, especially due to the team’s performance during the World Cup.

“I have always believed in Youssef,” coach Walid Regragui said after the game, during the press conference.

The ‘Rocky Balboa’ of the World Cup

After the incredible victory in the last match played by Morocco, the coach Walid Regragui commented in a press conference that they have a big heart and that his team has exceptional players.

In addition, he compared his hard work to Rocky Balboa, the famous boxer of the American film ‘Rocky’, who was played by Sylvester Stallone.

“When you see Rocky, you want to support Rocky Balboa for his hard work and commitment and I think we are the Rocky Balboa of this World Cup,” he explained.

(We recommend: Luisito Comunica tests extremist laws in Qatar).

On the other hand, he said that they have reached that point thanks to their conviction and desire to take home the long-awaited World Cup.

“We can dream, why couldn’t we dream of winning the World Cup?” Regragui added seriously before concluding by saying: “Anyone who plays against us will have to be at their best to beat us, it won’t be easy to do it.”

The dispute that will determine whether or not Morocco will advance to the final will take place this Wednesday December 14 at 2:00 pm

More news

With the strikeouts: Maradona’s daughter attacks the Argentina team in the World Cup

Without ‘Ricardo Jorge’, Davivienda’s funny commercials for Qatar 2022

‘Time traveler’ publishes photos of the team that would win the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The football game that was suspended by mysterious UFOs

Trends WEATHER