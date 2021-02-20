The temptation to find shelter in that protective sky that the coronavirus vaccine promises It was not just Creole liveliness. Spain leads, in Europe, the scandal of those vaccinated with accommodation, but it is not the only country where the Creole vivacity has drained doses of vaccines that should wait.

Italy, Peru, Ecuador or Poland, to name a few geographies and diverse cultures, were also as vulnerable as the former Argentine Minister of Health and granted privileged vaccines parallel to the Covid-19 vaccination plan announced for the rest of the population. .

In Spain there were politicians, mayors, officials, the military, trade unionists and even a bishop that, by accommodation, they sneaked into the priority line to receive the hopeful jab that scared away the coronavirus.

When in November he announced the vaccination plan for Spain, the former Minister of Health and today the most voted candidate for president of Catalonia in Sunday’s elections, Salvador Illa, clarified that the first to be immunized would be the elderly who live in nursing homes, health personnel in general and those who work in nursing homes.

Former health minister Salvador Illa had warned that the first to be immunized would be the elderly. They ignored him.

However, of the more than 700 denounced, less than ten resigned from their positions.

One of the high command who should not have joined the embarrassing list of those who skipped the vaccination protocol with barreled excuses such as arguing that they put the body in excess doses was the Chief of the Defense Staff, Miguel Angel Villarroya, a A familiar face for Spaniards since, during the first months of the pandemic, he used to participate in the daily videoconferences that the government gave to report on the evolution of the coronavirus in Spain.

After being vaccinated along with other senior Army officials, Villarroya, 63, resigned.

Another regrettable gesture was that of the bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull, who administered the vaccine irregularly, on January 5, in a residence for retired priests.

In Murcia, the former Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, and another 400 employees of the council were vaccinated without being part of the priority group and the same happened with mayors and officials of the Valencian Community, Catalonia, Madrid, the Basque Country , from Ceuta, from Galicia.

Furious at the untidiness, the Valencian regional president, Ximo Puig, exploded saying that those who have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, avoiding the protocol in their territory, would not receive the second.

However, the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies and spokesman for the management of the pandemic in Spain, Fernando Simón, considered that it is a mistake not to provide the second dose of the vaccine, despite the fact that certain people have vaccinated without their responsibility to do so.

-PHOTODELDÍA- MADRID, 02/18/2021.- The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, offers a press conference at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health, this Thursday in Madrid. EFE / Kiko Huesca

Without being able to avoid referring to the issue, the Spanish Ministry of Health let it be known that it will seek mechanisms to apply “preventive and corrective measures that are necessary” In Peru, the scandal over irregular vaccination involved former President Martín Vizcarra, his wife and 485 other people who were secretly vaccinated and “courtesy”, between September 2020 and January of this year.

Even the Minister of Health, Pilar Mazzetti, was vaccinated in this irregular process that skipped vaccination priorities.

In Italy, the president of the Brindisi Order of Physicians, Arturo Oliva, denounced irregular vaccination in the Puglia region of influential people or relatives of health personnel who do appear among the priority to be vaccinated. Also in Modena, in Emilia Romagna, a similar mechanism was discovered that gave vaccines to those who were not yet to receive it.

Until January 12, there was talk of 100,000 vip vaccinated who did not yet receive the doses of serum that will immunize them.

Poland had its own “vaccinate” that came to light due to the clumsiness of former Prime Minister Leszek Miller who, excited about his own vaccination against Sars-Cov-2, uploaded the certificate proving the puncture to his social networks, although it did not correspond to him since it does not appear among priority groups to be immunized.

Miller’s case was the trigger that uncovered a chain of privileges that vaccinated at least 18 Polish movie stars and singers who skipped the line of elderly and medical personnel.

The Polish actress Kristyna Janda showed on her social networks a government document in which it was recommended to prioritize a select group of personalities from the world of culture to encourage vaccination in the population.

The jurists agree that non-compliance with the vaccination protocol does not strictly imply a crime since the law is not being broken, nor is there enrichment involved. However, for now there seems to be no antidote to the moral punishment of having been unethical in times of pandemic.

AME6143. LIMA (PERU), 02/16/2021.- Combo of archive photographs showing (id) Alejandro Aguinaga, former congressman and personal physician of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), former President of Peru Martín Vizcarra, and Pilar Mazzetti , Minister of Health. A president and two ministers who have already been dismissed from their functions and the personal doctor of former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) are some of the protagonists of the ‘Vacunagate’, the scandal of the secret vaccinations of high officials in Peru, applied before any citizen to access them. EFE / … COMBO ARCHIVE

The case of Peru has been one of the most resounding in South America. President Francisco Sagasti, sent this week to a congressional investigation commission the list of 472 privileged people who received the two doses – some even applied three – of the vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm.

The scandal that released the already very familiar term “vaccinate” was known a few days ago when it was confirmed that former president Vizcarra sent his prestige to the devil, which he still retained, and was immunized in October, along with his wife and brother.

Vizcarra looked for a poor shortcut to justify his move. He maintained that he was vaccinated as a volunteer for the trials, but the director of clinical studies, Germán Málaga, immediately denied it. The scandal led to the resignation of the health minister, Pilar Mazzetti, who denied and later confirmed that she was from the privileged list and also the chancellor, Elizabeth Astete, who excused herself saying that she could not afford the “luxury” of being infected. The prosecution has opened an investigation against Vizcarra, Mazzetti and Astete.

In Ecuador, the health minister Juan Carlos Zeballos, was also in the eye of the storm when it transpired that he distributed vaccines against Covid to benefit his relatives.

The issue quickly reached political force and demand grew for the official to resign. The prosecution opened an investigation for the serious crime of influence peddling. The minister clung to his post with the following argument: “Whether or not this was political recklessness on my part, I don’t know, I’m not a politician, I don’t understand politics.”