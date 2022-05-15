from V. Mart.

Shingles in those who are immunosuppressed (particularly in patients undergoing chemotherapy and in those with blood cancer) can have fatal consequences

Tumors and often also treatments to fight them often weaken the immune system, making patients particularly fragile and vulnerable to the dangers of other, more or less serious, pathologies. As in the case of virusfrom the seasonal flu to Sars-CoV-2, from pneumococcus to Herpes Zoster: the danger deriving from their attacks for cancer patients can be far greater than the rest of the population and for this reason it is essential that they are protected, but vaccination in Italy still far from optimal coverage.

Too few are vaccinated in Italy As for the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, the most recent estimates in our country indicate that only 10% of the frail undergo it, while the further recall of absolute importance because they are people who are in dire need of reinforcement your immune system against infection. It does not go better if you look at the statistics relating to the seasonal flu vaccine, useful for reducing the risk of complications (such as bacterial pneumonia) or worsening of other previous or ongoing diseases: in 2020 the percentage of cancer patients adhering was stopped at 19% (and even decreased in the last 10 years: in the 2006/2007 and 2007/2008 seasons, it was, respectively, equal to 26% and 21% and then dropped from 2016/2017). In the latest recommendations of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) presented in recent days in Florence, then, we underline the dangers of herpes zoster: the risk of developing it in cancer patients double that of the healthy population. And even higher is the possibility that cancer patients, particularly those who are immunosuppressed, will face the serious consequences of the virus, which can lead to death.

The shingles The 2017-2019 National Vaccine Prevention Plan introduced in the vaccination calendar, as well as in the essential levels of assistance, Herpes Zoster vaccination for the 65-year-old cohort and for people with diseases such as diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or candidates for treatment with immunosuppressive therapy. Herpes Zoster, commonly called shingles, the consequence of a reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus which, at the time of the first infection, at the origin of chickenpox – explains Saverio Cinieri, president Aiom -. More than 99% of adults aged 40 and over come into contact with the virus and one in three people are at risk of developing at least one episode of Herpes Zoster in their lifetime. This pathogen has the particularity of remain inactive in the nervous tissue, in particular in the cranial sensory ganglia, and in the spinal cord, reactivating years later with very painful manifestations. Cellular immunity can control reactivations and does not allow the virus to manifest itself as a disease. But, in people with an immunocompromised immune system, such as cancer patients on active treatment with chemotherapy, the critical level of the immune response is lowered and there may be reactivations with the onset of Herpes Zoster at a later time. From here the importance of the vaccine which has been shown to be more than 90% effective in preventing disease and complications. Immunization should preferably be administered at least two weeks before the start of chemotherapy: if the vaccine is safe and effective, the dangers of shingles for cancer patients are great, so much so as to put their lives at risk.

Because the virus can be lethal Herpes Zoster can be responsible for very serious clinical pictures in the immunocompromised patient – he explains Paolo Pedrazzoli, director of Oncology at the IRCCS Polyclinic San Matteo di Pavia Foundation -. It can even be fatal due to a very wide spread of skin lesions, due to the long duration of the infection and the consequent likelihood of bacterial superinfections and septicemia. In addition, there may be organ involvement with severe neurological complications, hepatitis, pneumonia and thrombocytopenia, i.e. the so-called hemorrhagic chickenpox. Let us not forget that these consequences are in many cases linked to dangerous delays in anticancer therapies. In the immunocompromised person, even late complications are more severe and disabling, in particular post-herpetic neuralgia. A study published by Spanish researchers in 2020 in the scientific journal BMC Infectious Diseases

it considered over 4 million individuals from the Valencia region, of which nearly 600,000 were immunocompromised. The incidence of Herpes Zoster in the non immunocompromised population was equal to 4.6 cases per thousand inhabitants per year, while in patients with cancer the risk of developing the disease more than double (11). And in the latter, the possibility of severe complications and consequent hospitalizations increases exponentially (19.9 compared to 2.6) – continues Pedrazzoli -. Their immune response is weaker because chemo and radiotherapy often induce neutropenia and leukopenia, ie a lowering of the immune defenses.

A new vaccine is available A previous Australian work, published in 2019 on The Journal of Infectious Diseases

analyzed the risk of Herpes Zoster in a population of 20,300 patients with newly diagnosed cancer: people with blood cancers are by far the greatest risk, about 4.5 times higher than in the healthy population, while those with solid neoplasms are more at risk (about double) if on active chemotherapy treatment. And the increased probability of infection persists for three years after the diagnosis of cancer – says Pedrazzoli -. Unfortunately immunocompromised patients continue to be undervaccinated, for various reasons: lack of knowledge of recommendations and guidelines and lack of specific clinical studies, especially considering that the immunodeficiency condition can be very varied. If until not long ago it was used a live attenuated virus vaccinenot usable in immunosuppressed people and characterized by the progressive loss of efficacy with increasing age (passing from 70% in the fifties to 38% in the over 70s), today there is a new adjuvanted recombinant vaccine that can be used in all patients oncological, including those that are immunocompromised, and can offer lasting protection.

Who risks more The effectiveness of the adjuvanted recombinant vaccine, evaluated in people who have been administered two doses two months apart, remains constant and equal to 96% in the 50-59 year olds and 91% in the over 70 year olds. The most frequent complication is post-herpetic neuralgia, against which the recombinant vaccine maintains an efficacy of about 90% compared to 66% of the live attenuated one. The duration of the protection is also different, which can reach ten years compared to the 5 years of the previous weapon. Herpes Zoster manifests itself with very severe pain, which precedes by 2-3 days the typical vesicular and crusted lesions affecting an area of ​​the skin innervated by infected nerve fibers – concludes Cinieri -. The region affected almost always that thoracic and lumbar. above all a pathology of the elderly and is generated by a mechanism of immunodeficiencywhich does not allow to control the normal reactivation of the virus at the level of the sensory ganglia. The predisposing factors consist of age over 70, physical and emotional stress, autoimmune diseases requiring drug immunosuppression or affecting the immune system such as HIV, bone marrow or solid organ transplantation, and cancer treatmentsespecially from chemotherapy and radiotherapy.