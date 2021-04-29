Everything anime opening It has a long process behind it so that these themes go according to the identity of the works, that is why we remember several of them.

Despite this, there are popular songs that are perfectly synchronized with some intros, and not only happens with songs by Chayanne.

Recently a topic went viral on TikTok because it seems to go well with any anime opening, and some people proved it with videos.

Chayanne showed us that Bullfighter could be the perfect theme for Attack on Titan, although around the world they have their own melodies that generate the same impact.

Recently the song ‘Dear Maria, Count Me In’ became a trend of TikTok, and all because they discovered that it fits well as opening from anime.

This track was released in 2007 thanks to the group All Time Low, and if curiously it is synchronized with works such as My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan and many others.

This publication appeared on the official account of Twitter of the band, so it soon went viral and fans showed that he had many more related works.

The TikTok user @ jaephillips1 applied it to Attack on Titan and the result was great too.

Oddly enough, it may also fit in with the anime’s opening theme from The Promised Neverland (rest in peace).

Although it looks a bit more forced, it can also be synced with Death note.

Although it sounds like a shocking thing, in reality many anime openings seem to follow a similar metric to fit the animations, and it is not surprising that popular music from time to time follows the same time.

We will continue to stay with Torero de Chayanne.

