As more electric cars appear on the roads, so do the stories about their disadvantages. And we are not talking about range and long charging times, but about the phenomenon of fire.

As you know by now, it is no fun when a battery has caught fire. Of course it never is, but with a battery it is completely annoying because it is so difficult to extinguish those things. The fire brigade has been insisting for a long time on measures to limit the damage as much as possible if things go wrong.

But now it turns out that it is not only burning car batteries that are dangerous…

There is a new phenomenon that is not directly related to cars, but that we would like to warn you about. Charging the batteries of scooters, hoverboards and other means of transport with an electric motor. At home, that is.

More and more of these things are catching fire while they are charging in a house. Last night it happened again in several places in our country. And those small batteries are also damn difficult to get out…

The fire brigade also has some tips here. If you want to charge your scooter, or any other thing at home, first check the condition of the battery. If it is damaged, take extra care. If it charges slowly, have it measured by a specialist.

If possible, charge near a smoke detector, but preferably in the shed. Under no circumstances do it in your bedroom. Burning batteries smoke like crazy and before you know it you are suffocating in your sleep.

In short, be careful with batteries. Before you know it things go wrong.

