Not only blue crabs, there is another alien species in our waters: the Asian freshwater snail

There is not only the blue crab to colonize our seas, and apparently also our lakes – such as that of Garda, at the confluence of which with the river Mincio some specimens have been sighted. Now one new alien species threatens our ecosystem. It’s about the square synotaybetter known as Asian snailwhich is a small freshwater mollusk native to Asia that is spreading in Tuscany.

Unlike the infamous crustacean that is infesting Italian waters, this specimen does not come from the ocean. The assumption is that it was introduced voluntarily in Italy thanks to clandestine trafficking linked to food purposes and now its colonies threaten to invade our internal waters. The first sightings date back to 2017it was then that the presence of the mollusc was found in the waters of theArno and some emissaries in which it has found a favorable habitat. Less invasive than crab, due to the evident lack of such dangerous claws, the snail from the Empoli area is now ascent to Florence and is colonizing other waterways. But the risk to our fish ecosystem is real.

And if in the East they seem to be the basis of delicious dishes, the square sinotaie could cause a massive bacterial growth in the waters in which they are found, attached to river stones. To the point of prohibiting not only the collection, but also the human bathing in courses where the greatest presence of the snail was recorded. It therefore now remains to monitor their progress and verify the actual risk to health.

