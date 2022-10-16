There McLaren is a great protagonist at the Velocity Invitational of Laguna Seca. The Woking team, sponsor of the event, sent champions from the past and, why not, the future to the track. After Mario Andretti, Mika also tried a McLaren of the past Hakkinen and Patricio O’Ward.

The Mexican raced with the MP4 / 5B, the historic car of the Senna-Prost duel in 1989. For the IndyCar driver it is also a “training” in view of Abu Dhabi: in the PL1 of Yas Marina he will make his debut in a car of Formula 1 in a race weekend, taking over from Lando Norris.

.@PatricioOWard flying in the ex-Senna McLaren MP4 / 5B at Laguna Seca. #gwflatout pic.twitter.com/vumkmQA2wi – Goodwood Road & Racing (@GoodwoodRRC) October 16, 2022

Hakkinen instead drove the MP4 / 2 that Niki Lauda brought to the triumph in 1984. Here is the flying Finn together with Andretti, who instead drove a much more recent McLaren, the one from 2013.