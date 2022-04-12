Querétaro.- With shouts and signs, hundreds of people gathered in the historic center of Querétaro to demand justice for the femicide of the Victoria Guadalupe girl, 6 years old who was found lifeless and with signs of violence after disappearing on her way to a stationery store a few streets from her house.

The march was called by various feminist groups through social networks, where it was reported that the tour would start at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 11, at the Plaza of the Constitution of Queretaro.

After the death of the minor was confirmed, the Feminism for All Mx collective held a press conference in which they demanded justice for Victoria and all women, who are mothers, daughters, nieces or sisters.

“We see ourselves identified in this case, because we know that a name is given to it and justice is demanded for Victoria, a name is given to it, but it may be the daughter of one of us, a niece and this is put on the table that dismayed Victoria. society, that she was six years old, she was not wearing a short skirt, she was not drunk, what pretext are they going to use so that they found her murdered? expressed the group according to the newspaper El Universal.

Hundreds of people joined the call for justice, including the family of little Victoria.

During the march, Victoria’s mother asked that the demand be made peacefully, however, the spirits of some flared up and it became violent, so the victim’s family proceeded to withdraw.

They link the presumed responsible for the femicide of Victoria to the process

One day after his capture, the alleged femicide of the girl Victoria Guadalupe was linked to the process after being admitted to the San José El Alto prison in Querétaro, reported the State Attorney General’s Office.

The authority also detailed that the suspect was given an informal preventive detention, and three months for the complementary investigation.

According to the investigations carried out by the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), little Victoria Guadalupe died of suffocation due to strangulation in addition to having sexual injuries.