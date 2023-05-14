“The reform not only guarantees alimony for children and adolescents,

but also seeks justice and equal opportunities for women who face the responsibility of parenting alone”

The Decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on May 8, which reforms and adds various changes to the General Law on the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents, in matters of alimony, lays the foundations for the National Registry of Obligations Food and the harsh restrictions for food debtors who are on this black list. In this way, a brake is established for those parents who evade their responsibilities and abandon their sons and daughters that they fathered, and a great step is taken to ensure the nutrition of childhood and adolescence. In the same sense, it favors advancement in the workplace for Mexican women: procreating is the responsibility of two. The registration in question is a significant measure in terms of equality that will help working mothers access better working conditions.

Mexican society is facing a transcendental transformation in which a significant change is expected in the situation of women who -historically- have had to face the responsibility of raising their sons and daughters alone, due to the fact that parents have kept outside to guarantee alimony. In Mexico, for every 10 divorces, 7 parents do not comply with the obligation to provide alimony, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI). Therefore, abandoned girls and boys present a deterioration in the quality of their lives, having a profound impact due to the impairment of their food needs, which are crucial for a dignified and fair life for them. Now, starting May 8, they will have a stronger law enforcement agency to back them up.

Parents who do not guarantee alimony consisting of: food and nutrition, clothing, housing, recreation, relevant medical and psychological care, even medical-hospital care and, where appropriate, pregnancy and childbirth expenses, as well as expenses derived from education, will be registered in this Registry, which will be public. In this way, they will not be able to obtain their certificate of non-debtor alimony, which will prevent them from obtaining a passport or driver’s license, from running for public office and aspiring to be a judge or magistrate, from buying or selling real estate before a notary. public, to get married and even to leave the country. Hard restrictions, right? Only then can we encourage those who have ignored their responsibilities to comply with guaranteeing alimony.

However, the benefits go beyond guaranteeing alimony, but the reform also seeks to seek justice and equal opportunities for working mothers, as I mentioned at the beginning of this text. In Mexico, of the 35 million 221 thousand 314 mothers, 48% percent of them are economically active, that is, they contribute to household expenses. Of these, 11 million 474 thousand 983 are heads of household; according to INEGI data, until 2020. This means that, as Olga Sánchez Cordero, president of the Senate Justice Commission, said, 33 out of every 100 households nationwide are headed by women.

In the same vein, regarding this May 10, INEGI announced that of the 17 million mothers who work in this country, 70% receive income equal to or less than two monthly minimum wages, between 6,200 and 12,400 pesos. With that salary, most of the heads of household must provide the basic needs of their daughters and sons, sometimes even other family members such as the elderly, subjugated to the cultural stereotype that mothers have an innate and unlimited capacity. of care. As they seek to be self-sufficient to support their family, they end up putting off their dreams and sacrificing their well-being with a great emotional and financial burden.

In addition, faced with the urgency of raising their progeny, they prefer to accept critical working conditions more frequently, some working long hours and accepting informal jobs. This reform will allow women to share responsibility in a more equitable and fair way, which will give them greater bargaining power and improvement.

In conclusion, it is a historical and unprecedented event for Mexico since it eradicates the historical debt of those who abandon their daughters and sons to fate and do not take care of it. The rights and needs of children have to be above personal interests. At the same time, it promises great changes in the fight for equal opportunities for women. Finally, we will be able to say: not one more food debtor.

We recommend you read: