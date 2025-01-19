A platform made up of different associations to support those affected by the Dana in Valencia on October 29th he called for a casserole at the doors of the Benetússer Town Hall to demandsecurity for volunteers and emergency personnel in the cleanup efforts after Saturday’s tragic collapse. “Not one more dead” will be their motto.

This is one of the municipalities at ground zero of the floods and the protest has been organized after an operator lost his life after the collapse of a garage staircase in a building, where the sludge extraction was being completed.

Under the motto ‘Not one more dead in Valencia’, the platform demands “help and justice” for the affected people and for those who died this Monday, at 10:00 a.m., in front of the Town Hall, where it has summoned the neighborhood in a cacerolada “to do a lot noise for the one who died in the collapse” and so that “the inspections in real estate are made with the largest rigor and possible speed.

This was stated by the president of the Association of People Victims by Dana de Alfafar/Horta Sur and spokesperson for the convening platform, Christian Lesaecthis Sunday. The organization has indicated that attendees bring “a hard pot and ladle to be united and noisy.”









Lesaec has stressed that civil groups have felt “fear” of the incident. «If there begins to be insecurityit will be difficult to get volunteers to repair the damage caused by the floods and rebuild the municipalities,” he added.

The spokesperson specified that the different associations that make up the platform carry out a wide range of aid work at ground zero, whether psychological support, assistance to families in vulnerable situations or coordination of arriving volunteers. from different parts of the country. “For this reason, we want that when people enter farms to help, they do so as safely as possible,” he claimed.

In this sense, he has exemplified that one of the entities that is part of the platform “was working on the farm where the accident occurred, not in cleaning work but assisting a family in a vulnerable situation.” “You must work in good safety conditions, whether you are employees of a company or volunteers,” he insisted.

“If there were reports that allowed us to work in total safety, we do not understand why this accident occurred,” he lamented, to which he added that the association conveys “its deepest sense condolence» to the relatives of the deceased. «It would be necessary to find out if the report it was done correctly», he pointed out.

Likewise, he has pointed out that the community of neighbors of the damaged building wants to meet to assess what measures to take and that they ask “that there be as many people as possible in the cacerolada.”

Lesaec has highlighted that the second reason for this concentration is “the lack of resources in the repairs and reconstructions of the municipalities” that they are receiving from the platform of associations supporting those affected. “We are falling into oblivion,” he stated.

From La Torre to Albal, over the bridge

In this way, to claim visibility and in form of protest, the group of social groups have scheduled for Wednesday, January 29, in the afternoon, to hold a human chain which will be formed from the Valencian district of La Torre, through the Bridge of the Solidarityto the municipality of Albal.

We want to send our deepest condolences to the family of the fellow wellman from Algeciras who lost his life yesterday while working in a garage in Benetúser. Our colleagues will pay tribute to him tomorrow, Monday, touring the town with our trucks and stopping at the… pic.twitter.com/BN9yPp6Oum — Desatranques Jaén (@DesatranqueJaen) January 19, 2025

For its part, the Unblocking company Jaén will honor this Monday the worker who died after the collapse of a garage staircase. The event will consist of traveling with their trucks through the streets of the municipality and ending on Orba Avenue, where the accident occurred.

They have stated this in a publication on their X profile, where they have conveyed their “deepest condolences to the family of the buddy Wellman of Algeciras. «The dana continues to take lives away two months after the catastrophe. RIP,” they have expressed.

Three days of official mourning

He City hall of Benetússer (Valencia), a municipality in ground zero of the dana, has decreed three days of official mourning for the death of the worker in the collapse.

The collapse of the structure of the access stairs to the garage was the cause of the accident, which left a 45-year-old deceased and a 39-year-old injured. Both were part of the cleaning team of the company hired by the Deputation of Valencia to act in the garages of the municipality affected by the floods of last October 29, as specified by the council in a statement.

In response to the incident, the local administration has decreed three days of official mourning in Benetússer from 00:00 on Sunday the 19th to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday the 21st, a period during which the you teach will wave to half mast in all municipal buildings. Likewise, he has expressed the condolences of the entire municipal Corporation to the families of the affected workers.