Violent slogans against Israel, Salvini and Meloni at the “Not one less” march

Yesterday in theInternational day for the “elimination of violence against women“something violent, already seen and not good for the cause he defends, was broadcast. Something that recalls ancient times, the 70s, processions that invaded the cities shouting “Tremble, tremble, the witches are back” and were inevitably linked to the extra-parliamentary politics that led to the season of terrorism. Remember Cesare Musattithe great psychoanalyst, hit by a hoof thrown at him by enraged feminists.

In Rome, at the Circus Maximus, there were – according to the organizers – 500,000 people, certainly not all women (as was said), at the procession of “Not one less”. The feminists marched shouting violent slogans against the “patriarchy” and so far, one can understand, but also against Israel and the government, specifically Giorgia Melonicoincidentally the first female prime minister in republican history, but also against Matteo Salvini.

In the officially organized procession “against violence” a beautiful pacifist banner stands out with the words “If tomorrow it’s my turn, everything will burn”. A true example of ideological and above all methodological coherence pronounced by Elena Cecchettin, the “gladiator” sister of poor Giulia. Of course the slogan takes on a meaning in light of the horror photos contained on her Instagram profile. We talked about it here.

To strengthen the pacifist intent, five activists attacked the Rai headquarters of viale Mazzini in Rome. The raid was followed by a visit to the local police station at five o’clock. The event, rogue nostalgia, recalls the one organized by the feminists of the 70s with the crossing of Via Labicana to reach the legendary “Piazza Cofferati”, sorry “Piazza San Giovanni”. The slogans were the usual ones and reveal the weak feminist philology, namely: “Males educate yourselves or isolate yourselves”, “I only trust my sisters”, “No to patriarchy”, “No to toxic masculinity”.

At the head of the procession was the usual ramshackle truck which projected the words “free Palestine“in fuchsia color and then moved in front of the organization’s headquarters”Pro life and family” and covered the building with blow-ups, in an episode of intimidation. Naturally the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri he rushed to avoid losing the catwalk together with the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein who hopped like a cricket to take selfies to post.

Maurizio Landini he scolded Giorgia Meloni not present at the processions with a: “Meloni absent from the procession? Everyone takes responsibility for their own choices”, as if it were an obligation. Of course Schlein’s position is a little more difficult to hold because she is Jewish and she found herself in an ocean of furious females who were with the “raped Palestinian sisters”. Her father who fought in Israel has already criticized her but she pretends nothing happened.

At the Palestine the theme of the Environment was also added and so the procession “Not one less” hosted eco-vandal events of Extinction Rebellion complete with mimes and flower child repertoire. Then a horror movie scene reminiscent of the images he has on Instagram Elena Cecchettin: a procession of witches dressed in red by Red Rebels who danced in a circle around Bernini’s fountain in Piazza Navona.

“We want to build a different world, contrary to the patriarchal and capitalist logic of conquer and destroy. This frantic search for dominance to give oneself the illusion of being strong. Dominating bodies. Dominate lands. And that’s why the intersectional transfeminist struggle it is intertwined with the ecological struggle, with the defense of territories. In this perspective we cannot fail to mention the bridge over the Strait, which occupies a place of honor among the great works, being in fact not only an economic-political affair, but also a great decoy”, so they declared intoning – as as usual – “Bella Ciao” ​​and a clenched fist.

In short, it is not clear what feminicide has to do with it Giulia Cecchettin with the “raped Palestinian sisters” and the “bridge over the Strait” of Salvini, targeted in the march. It’s not clear if you don’t first call into question an ugly beast called Ideology and which has nothing to do with women’s rights. Yesterday a march took place against the West and the values ​​of Development and Democracy. The common thread that was chosen to represent the day is not that of the tragedy of blood shed feminicides but the red color of political ideology.

These feminists engage in politics because if they didn’t they would have to say something about the “Israeli sisters raped by Hamas” and they would not have taken care of the Strait Bridge. Furthermore, the matter is taking a dangerous turn. Anyone with a different opinion is relentlessly beaten by the media in a very dangerous surge of intolerance and journalists are afraid and do not expose themselves. This is the beginning of the end of democracy.

