“Not my daughter, my God!”, this is the desperate cry of a mother upon discovering the lifeless body of her daughter has resonated in the community Celaya, Guanajuato, after a brutal armed attack that claimed the life of a young woman in the parking lot of a branch of Aurrerá Winerylocated in the Hacienda Don Gu neighborhood.

Last Saturday, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the sound of gunshots disturbed the calm of those who were shopping at the supermarket. Customers and employees, in the midst of panic, sought shelter wherever they could, while the echo of the explosions filled the air.

When Ceasing the shootingwitnesses of the tragedy encountered a heartbreaking scene: A young girl lay lifeless on the groundwhile a seriously injured man struggled to survive.

Local authorities rushed to the scene but could only confirm the inevitable. The young woman had died due to multiple gunshot wounds, while the injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital. His health status is currently uncertain, and authorities have not revealed whether there was any relationship between the two victims.

The cry of a mother broken by pain

A mother’s pain To lose one’s daughter in such a violent way is unimaginable. According to testimonies collected by local media, the young woman’s relatives arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting. Among them was her mother, who burst into tears upon seeing her daughter’s body and exclaimed, between sobs: “Not my daughter, my God!”

The violent events have not yet been clarified. It is not known why the victims were attacked or whether they were directly targeted by the attackers. What has been confirmed is that the attack occurred while both people were in a vehicle in the supermarket parking lot. For now, no one has been arrested and no information has been revealed about the alleged perpetrators.

They demand justice and answers

The family of the deceased young woman, Together with the inhabitants of the area, they demand that the authorities not only capture those responsible for this brutal murder, but also take effective measures to stop the wave of violence that has darkened life in CelayaInvestigations are ongoing, and the State Attorney General’s Office has initiated proceedings to clarify the facts.