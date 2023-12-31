Being revolutionary has never been so comfortable or so cheap as in these times. There are philosophies that consider that taking a walk, not having a car, not answering emails outside of working hours or living in a house with mountain views are insurrectionary actions. Even shame is revolutionary, according to a book by Frédéric Gros published this year. Before, you had to take to the mountains, learn to handle weapons and literally risk your skin (not like the politicians who let it happen) say. Today, capitalism has become so fragile that a man walking around, lost in thought, can put it in check.

Following the spirit of the times, I do my part by boycotting one of the pillars of consumer capitalism. I confess that I never answer a satisfaction survey. I don't even give a thumbs up, I leave the airport bathrooms without assessing their cleanliness and I don't leave a single comment in the hotels. Of course, I don't rate anything I see on any platform. I know that many will be offended by my silent radicalism, but I want to encourage others to overthrow algorithmic capitalism through the revolutionary path of indifference.

I hate the Netflix option that says “it's not for me.” It seems like a euphemism, as if the viewer was afraid of offending the algorithm: I didn't like it, but it's me, it's not you. There are couples who communicate more with platform questionnaires than with each other. They are more talkative when giving their opinions in surveys than when talking.

We must end this interrogation. Let them make an effort to guess our tastes without help and dare to teach us things that we may not like. And a warning for tweeters who have reached the end of this column: all of the above is called irony. Keep that in mind before giving it a thumbs down in your rating.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, in addition to the recommendations and criticisms of our journalists See also “Servant of the people”, series starring Volodimir Zelensky returns to US Netflix SIGN UP

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_