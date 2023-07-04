Statistics of the Ministry of the Interior on traffic accidents that occurred nationwide during the past year showed that 505 accidents occurred due to drivers not adhering to a sufficient safety distance between vehicles.

Statistics indicated that the total number of traffic accidents that occurred last year due to failure to give way, failure to give priority, or failure to give way to those coming from behind by passing from the left side, amounted to 61 accidents.

The Ministry of the Interior urged drivers to abide by traffic laws, as it focused in its annual campaigns last year on wrong behavior and violations that pose a threat to the lives of road users, with the aim of reaching the highest levels of road safety, and reducing the rate of traffic accidents to its lowest levels to achieve the vision of the Federal Government and the Ministry of Interior. Ministry of Interior that the UAE is one of the best countries in the world in security and safety.

The Federal Traffic and Traffic Law and its executive regulations stipulate that violating drivers will be fined 400 dirhams for not leaving a sufficient safety distance behind the front vehicles, and four traffic points for the vehicle driver.

The fine for not giving way to emergency, ambulance, police or official convoys is 3,000 dirhams, with the vehicle impounded for 30 days and six traffic points.

Over the past years, the traffic authorities in the country have monitored transgressions of reckless drivers who harass vehicles driving in front of them, approach them at a close distance, and force them to clear the way for them by using reflective lighting and a continuous horn, which leads to distraction of the driver of the front vehicle, and doubles The risk of dangerous traffic accidents.

Abu Dhabi Police also monitored reckless behavior committed by some drivers on highways, as they stick behind vehicles and do not leave a sufficient safety distance, in order to derail them, which confuses others and causes serious accidents.

And it warned that failure to adhere to leaving a sufficient safety distance causes traffic accidents that result in human and material losses, as the violation of not leaving a safe distance between vehicles is one of the most prominent causes of traffic accidents for being hit from behind on the roads.

And the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police stressed the control of violators of not leaving a sufficient safety distance behind the front vehicles, warning that causing the accident due to not leaving a sufficient safety distance is applied to Law No. (5) of 2020 regarding vehicle seizure in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is the financial value To release the vehicle impoundment, 5000 dirhams, provided that the vehicle is impounded until the financial value is paid to release the impoundment, and for a maximum period of three months.