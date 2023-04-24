My first real rival in life was the wall of a building that overlooked my grandparents’ rooftop. I had no more. I had a racket and a ball, and in front of me was the toughest opponent in the world. He couldn’t beat him. You could draw against him for hours, but only for hours; he never allowed you the feeling that you could win, he was an honest and cold and loyal adversary: ​​you knew that whatever you did, you would never win. That ended up giving me a lot of peace of mind in life. And a memorable sense of disappointment. There is no ball that is not returned to you. There is no physical effort that does not end up exhausting you. There is no more fascinating past than that written before beginning. But I improved my shots, each time I got to the balls sooner, I learned to position myself better, I gained stamina and one day, just one day, after a rally that lasted almost an hour in which my skeletal legs trembled from exhaustion, I came to think that the wall threw in the towel. I even heard her moan, cry. But it was the neighbor, desperate, calling the municipal police.

When I started playing tennis on the courts things were easier because in general people are easier to beat than walls; more spectacular, more aesthetic, more vulnerable. Then a curious thing happened: when I won, I suffered so much for my rivals that later, already in the car with my father, I cried for them. I was really crying. I was a child who had left zero for a 40-year-old man who had traveled from Lugo with his family, his wife and two children, and the man was picking up his rackets and putting on his sweatshirt without knowing what to say to his children while I thought about coming home and playing Match Day II in the Amstrad 464, and neither he nor I knew where to go.

Competing is cruel. Necessary many times (sport is competition, life is not). He kicked me out of tennis and soccer because I couldn’t stand the demand to win; he only won when no one expected it, when defeat was taken for granted. Toni Nadal grabs me and they give him three heart attacks, one after the other. When I stopped enjoying sport, when sport stopped being a game and became something in which you could be someone, I abandoned it. There are stronger ways to win in life without having to do it in front of anyone. Myself at this moment, drinking a red wine on a Vigo-Madrid flight, after a whole Saturday with my son and my friends and heading, upon landing, to a party that a friend is giving on a terrace (in Madrid if not birthdays on a terrace are not counted; there are children born in 1972 for blowing out candles in basements). I want to say that you can win without anyone losing, although sometimes for many of us to win an afternoon of partying there is someone who has to lose another year.

When I stopped hitting the wall with the racket and started to like soccer, I took a playmobil clicker in each hand and set up a 12-team league at home playing on the house rug. I became fond of the sport alone, always playing against myself, which is something very Madridista because many times they leave us alone to see what we do against our own records. And I found in that stage of my life, and in many others in which I played sports accompanied and in which my rivals were not walls but boys who almost always played better than me, or made them play better than me, valuable lessons that were not they were of no use to me. Which is a lesson to keep in mind: sometimes you receive dazzling lessons that simply don’t work, and other times you go down the street, kick a stone, it bounces off a wall and splits your head open, and there you have life telling you that so much you give, so much you receive. And even that is not true.

