The new Australian five-dollar notes will not feature the face of Britain’s King Charles, but “a design that honors the culture and history of the first Australians.” Queen Elizabeth is on the current version, but Australia’s central bank announced Thursday that her successor will not receive that honor.

Indigenous Australians are allowed to think about the new design, which is not expected to roll off the printing press for years. The notes with Elizabeth remain valid, but will gradually disappear from circulation from then on. In the long run, the British royal family will therefore no longer appear on Australian bills.

The Australian government supports the decision, the central bank writes, but members of the opposition speak to the news channel ABC News their criticism. “It is an attack on our system, our society and our institutions,” said Liberal Conservative opposition leader Peter Dutton. A senator from the Greens speaks Twitter precisely of a “huge victory for the indigenous peoples who fought to decolonize this land.”

Charles will appear on Australian coins this year, wrote ABC earlier. Elizabeth was already featured on Australian bills when Australia introduced the dollar in 1966. Initially it was on the one dollar bill, later it became the five dollar bill.